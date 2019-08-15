Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The next stop for a former world No. 1 tennis player will be Winston-Salem.
Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, will be playing in the Winston-Salem Open, the tournament announced Thursday night in a press release.
"I've spoken to quite a few of the players who have played there and have heard they've got great facilities there for practice and the matches," Murray said in a statement from the tournament. "What I need now is matches. I want to get myself back on the singles court and keep testing myself. Winston-Salem is a perfect place for me to do that."
Before this week at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, Murray had not competed in singles play since the Australian Open at the start of the year, where he lost in the opening round to Roberto Bautista Agut. While there, Murray tearfully announced that he planned to retire due to lingering pain from a hip injury that’s plagued him over the last few years.
Since then, he’s appeared in both men’s doubles and mixed doubles matches at Wimbledon and the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada
Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion. The most-recent victory at the tournament came in 2016, where Murray beat Milos Raonic. In 2013, Murray became the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles tournament since 1936. He defeated Novak Djokovic, now a 16-time winner of grand slam events, in straight sets.
Murray rose to the world No. 1 in 2016, a year he also won an Olympic gold medal.
“We’re thrilled that Andy Murray is joining the playing field for next week’s Winston-Salem Open,” said Bill Oakes, the tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open. “Andy remains one of the fiercest competitors in tennis. Our playing field for this year’s tournament is phenomenal, and we look forward to seeing exciting fans beginning at qualifying rounds (Saturday).”
This will be the Winston-Salem Open’s ninth installment, starting with qualifying on Aug. 17-18 and continuing through Aug. 24 with men's singles and doubles tournaments. The Open is an ATP 250 tournament and is also part of the U.S. Open Series.
Murray’s commitment to play in Winston-Salem is another big win for Oakes. Last month, the Open announced it would feature a women's exhibition during the men’s tournament.
The match will pit Ashleigh Barty, the top-ranked women's singles player, against Cori “Coco” Gauff, a 15-year-old who became the star of Wimbledon after beating Venus Williams in the opening round and pushing through the fourth round. That match sold out in roughly three days.
