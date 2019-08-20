Andy Murray came to the Winston-Salem Open trying to get back into form after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in January. His stay was short-lived.
Playing in just his second match since the Australian Open in January, Murray fell to American Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (8), 7-5 Monday night in the first round on Stadium Court at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
Murray made his singles return last week against Australia Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and lost in straight sets.
"It's tough to say exactly," Murray said. "Some things were a bit better today, I think. I was hitting the ball a bit cleaner than I did in Cincinnati. It's quite a different match-up, so the movements and the way the points are getting played is quite a bit different to last week, but probably from the back of the court I played a little bit cleaner than I did last week, which was good.
"I feel like I moved fairly well to some drop shots, which maybe last week I wasn't running to to, so there was some good things there, but there's also some stuff I'd like to do better."
The day was plagued by rain and Murray's match, which was supposed to start at 7 p.m., began at 10:15 p.m. on Monday and lasted until 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday.
"It was better for me to play tonight," Murray said. "Playing two matches in one day just not is not really, that's not really where I'm at just now. Potentially playing six sets, I'm not quite ready for that. So I was fine playing tonight, but obviously it was unfortunate with the conditions and stuff like they were today. But it was better for me to play today."
About half the stadium was full to see the debut Murray, a 32-year-old former No. 1 from Great Britain, who won the U.S. Open in 2012, Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, as well as the Gold Medal in the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.
"In the match today I felt maybe in the second set like serving I didn't serve that well in the second set," he said. "I don't know if that was maybe a little bit the legs being a little bit tired. They didn't feel that way in the points, like in the rallies, but when I was serving like I was not getting many first serves win, which in the first set I was."
Sandgren, a native of Tennessee and is ranked No. 73, won the match and had nothing but praise for Murray, who was at one time ranked No. 1. Sandgren will No. 2-seed and wild-card Denis Shapovalov at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the second round.
"It's kind of been a strange day with the rain. I'm happy we were able to get out there," Sandgren said. "It was a great atmosphere. Everyone was super excited. Obviously, Andy's career speaks for itself. So to have him here and playing and to be able to compete against him tonight was a pleasure."
Both players were on serve in the first set, and Sandgren picked up a mini-break on the final point of the tiebreak to win the set. Murray fell behind 3-love and two breaks, but clawed back in the second set to tie it at 5-all. Murray was broken in the next game and Sangren served out.
"I didn't fear losing," Murray said. "I'm quite aware of where I'm at just now and what my level is. It's competitive at this level, but it needs to be better, obviously. Maybe I need to drop down a level and play a level down to get some matches and build my game up a little bit before I start playing on the (ATP) Tour again."
Murray has already stated he wasn't going to play in the U.S. Open, which starts on Monday.
"It's tough," he said. "I don't know like the mentality going into the matches feels a little bit different to me than maybe what it was a couple years ago just now. I feel like when I was competing before I was going in to tournaments feeling like I was going to win the events, where as here I'm sort of trying to win matches, which is maybe different than what I've been used to in my career.
"But that's something I'll have to go through the next, hopefully it's not too long, but the next few months until I get back to playing at high level again.
Even though Murray wasn't in Winston-Salem very long he still enjoyed his experience.
"I've been here literally a couple days, so I haven't seen loads," he said. "But the tournament was nice. It's very easy for everyone, lots of practice courts. People are nice. They seem like they're into their tennis here.
"I think the conditions are pretty similar to what you play in New York, maybe a little bit tougher during the day. But it was good."