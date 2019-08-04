Randy Pettitt, the track announcer at Bowman Gray, gave the large crowd a tease Saturday night before announcing the starting lineup for the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race.
He finally let people know that Amber Lynn drew the pole for the first race, and she received mostly cheers from the crowd.
After all, Amber Lynn Burchette, which is her full name, is one of if not the most scrutinized person at Bowman Gray this year following a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Chance Newman, in the pits at the track before the race on July 13. After a video surfaced of the incident, she served 48 hours in Forsyth County Jail and after leaving jail, she took out a warrant on Newman, 23.
She led from start to finish on Saturday night and fended off a charge from Tommy Neal to win her second race of the year.
Following the win on Saturday, she told Pettitt, "It's great to beat the champ," a reference to Neal winning the 100-lap Sportsman race the week before.
Lynn and Newman are expected in Forsyth District Court on Aug. 16, but she declined to speak about the specifics of the case. However, a judge ruled after being released from jail that she could race at Bowman Gray if she wanted. Both Lynn and Newman are charged with assault.
"I did want to quit," she said. "I wanted to quit really bad. I told Dad I was quitting. And I had a bunch of drivers call me and tell me, 'Hey, you've got what it takes. You just need to hold your head up.'
"I came back and it was an overwhelming welcome from the fans and the other drivers and everybody that surrounds us in the pits. It's like a family."
She did come back the next week and hasn't missed a race since.
"We didn't have the best week last week because the rear end broke," Lynn said. "And to come back and to win, lead every lap, beat Tommy Neal. Even though he was knocking on the back door it just felt really, really good. And to know that we still have 'it, the it.' Again, it's my team."
Although at only 20 years old, she doesn't see Bowman Gray as a sanctuary.
"It's the complete opposite," she said. "I feel like I need to go into a kooky asylum after racing here. It's insane. Like who races around a football field? All of us because we don't have any sense.
"I love the track. I love the fans and I love the support from the other drivers, but I do wish that it was a little bit bigger."
However, she can get in her car on a given Saturday night during the season at Bowman Gray with blinders to what's going on in her personal life.
"That's pretty much what I use racing for," Lynn said. "I love racing. If I didn't love it I definitely wouldn't race here."
This is Lynn's third year racing at Bowman Gray, starting in 2017 in the Street Stock Division and moving up to Sportsman before last season started.
"It never gets easier and it never will get easier," she said. "And I've kind of come to terms with that, so I just know that you go out there and you shouldn't expect anything because anything can happen out there."
And with moving up a division, that means acclimating to all the challenges that face you.
"The Sportsman drivers are a whole lot better class of drivers than the Street Stock drivers," Lynn said. "I've raced with a bunch of these people at other tracks, too. So just knowing that all of us have mutual respect for us, and I only have problems with a couple people, but at the end of the night we all talk it out."
One of the most important people in her life is her father, Ron Burchette, who helps with the setup on her car throughout the season.
"I pick around with my dad because he raced for years and years and years and he only won two races," Lynn said. "So I pick around with him a lot, but at the same time, like I go about my normal life during the week. I go in the shop, I work on the race car, I have my family, the house and everything.
"And I feel like when I come here I'm a type of local celebrity. But throughout the week I just feel like I'm just a normal person planning a wedding."
She is engaged to Justin Boger, who also works on her team, and they plan on getting married next month.
"I feel like I'm a normal person until I come here and everybody's like, 'Oh, my God. There's Amber Lynn.'"
Even though she has her detractors just like with a lot of top-notch drivers at Bowman Gray, she still finds the time to take photos and sign autographs with fans after a race.
"It's just a lot," Lynn said. "It'll be 13 years at the end of this year (driving) and I've learned to do everything, plus work on race car, plus handle the responsibilities of being a driver at a local track."