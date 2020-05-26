We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Alamance County government officials have outlined numerous practices observed at Ace Speedway on Saturday night in a reply to Gov. Roy Cooper’s comments about the “dangerous and reckless” nature of the crowd size.

Cooper's Phase Two during the COVID-19 pandemic has set a limit of 25 people at outdoor gatherings, including those in large venues, arenas and stadiums. Alamance County says 2,550 fans attended Saturday night in a facility that seats about 4,500, although early estimates found the crowd to be closer to 4,000 with few empty seats and no fans being turned away at the ticket counter.

Ace has races scheduled for Friday and Saturday night. Cooper also said that if law enforcement officials aren't carrying out his order, "the state has to look at other options."

The Alamance County government also said it was surprised that the governor’s office didn't reach out to the county after it requested guidance and input, according to a statement emailed to the Journal.

“Local governments across North Carolina have asked repeatedly to have a voice in how the COVID restrictions impact their communities,” the statement said. “However, those requests have not been addressed. Alamance County Government has repeatedly reached out to Governor Cooper and NCDHHS for guidance in how to assist Ace Speedway to operate in a safe manner.”

Alamance County says it sent a letter to Cooper on April 20, requesting that a regional approach to reopening be considered and that local governments participate in decision-making. The county says it did not not receive a direct response.

County officials supported Ace Speedway's plan for its season opener on Saturday night, an event that drew drivers but also fans of Winston-Salem's Bowman Gray Stadium. County attorney Clyde Albright said last week that the governor couldn't limit the number of people who are gathering peacefully, citing the First Amendment.

Alamance County officials reiterated that they did everything right in accordance with safety guidelines of social distancing.

“The health and safety of its residents continues to be the highest priority of Alamance County,” the statement said. “Alamance County has investigated the precautions taken last Saturday night at Ace Speedway, and has verified the following: 2,550 spectators on a 50 acre property (approximately 50% of fire capacity); rosters for contact tracing were provided; 10 feet distance between each car in the pit area; recommended masks and 6 feet social distancing in pit area; multiple hand sanitizer stations provided; precaution signs; Plexiglas partitions where appropriate; marks of 6 feet of spacing in lines and high traffic areas; one-way arrows for traffic through the restrooms; public announcements every 30 minutes to remind spectators to social distance and wash hands; restrooms and other public areas sanitized regularly; and limits on the number of people in the infield and outfield.”

Cooper said today during a news conference that it is "dangerous and reckless to try to draw a crowd. I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from that gathering."

The pandemic has claimed 766 lives in North Carolina, 19 of them in Alamance County. Nationally, the death toll is approaching 100,000.

Cooper told reporters that he and his administration are "deeply concerned about that kind of activity ... and people who live in an area where this thing draws people from potentially surrounding states and surrounding counties. It ought to be concerning to them that this occurred."

Cooper was asked about the Alamance government and the law enforcement officials not enforcing Phase Two restrictions. He said “it is a dangerous situation that ought to concern all the local officials."

The gates opened at Ace Speedway at 4:20 p.m. and the line continued until about 7:30 as spectators filed in for more than three hours.

Cooper hinted that other actions could be taken.

"All of the options are on the table, and we are examining those options now," Cooper said. "If you have local law enforcement who won't enforce the order, the state has to look at other options."