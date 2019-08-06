BERMUDA RUN — Akshay Bhatia is at peace with the approaching end to his amateur career.
And make no mistake about it, Bhatia, a 17-year-old who lives in Wake Forest, has had one of the best amateur careers this side of Tiger Woods. He has two amateur tournaments left, the U.S. Amateur later this month at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4, and the Walker Cup matches in September.
Earlier this year, he announced his decision to forego college golf and jump to the professional ranks.
Last week, Bhatia played with the fringe PGA Tour golfers in the Wyndham Championship qualifier at Bermuda Run Country Club. He had eight birdies during his round, but he struggled in the middle of his round and wound up shooting a 1-under 70. That score wasn’t low enough to secure a spot in the Wyndham field.
“The PGA Tour is where I want to be someday so it was nice to try and qualify, but I’m not going to stress about it,” he said after his round.
Bhatia, who was born in Northridge, Calif., and moved to Wake Forest a few years ago with his family, was home schooled and has already graduated from high school. At 6-feet and about 170 pounds, the left-handed golfer has been steadily improving and will be among those favored to win at Pinehurst.
He’s ranked No. 4 in the Amateur World Rankings and has already made the U.S. Walker Cup team, the first high school golfer to do so.
The team’s roster will be finalized after the U.S. Amateur.
“These last two events are going to be great learning experiences for me so I can’t wait,” said Bhatia, who received a sponsor’s exemption in March to play in the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour but he missed the cut.
Bhatia was able to play his way through a Monday qualifier into a Korn Ferry Tour event in April at the RTJ Golf Trial Championship. He made the cut at the tournament.
His resume includes several top-flight junior tournaments — the AJGA’s Rolex Tournament of Champions, the Polo Golf Junior Classic and the Junior PGA Championship. He was also the AJGA player of the year in 2018 and the runner-up in the U.S. Junior Amateur last year. The only way he would alter his plan to turn pro after the Walker Cup matches would be if he won the U.S. Amateur because he would then receive an invitation to the Masters next April.
After his attempt to qualify for the Wyndham Championship came up short, Bhatia’s plan included taking time off before the U.S. Amateur. He said he would fly to California for a few days to see one of his swing coaches.
Also, some of his extended family will be coming to North Carolina during the U.S. Amateur, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 12-18. The tournament starts with 312 golfers, but the field is cut to 64 after 36 holes of stroke play.
Bhatia has fond memories of Pinehurst No. 2, the legendary Donald Ross course that has been the site of three U.S. Opens and will play host to the tournament again in 2024.
“No. 2 is great,” Bhatia said. “I made my first hole-in-one on that course when I was a little kid on No. 17, when I was 10 or 11 years old. I remember hitting a 4-wood, and it went in.”
Among the other favorites competing in next week’s U.S. Amateur are 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen; Brandon Wu, who tied for 35th in the 2019 U.S. Open; Jeff Wilson, the 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur champion; and 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Kevin O’Connell of Cary, who is a former golfer for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Scott Harvey, 41, of Greensboro and a former U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, also will be competing.
The field is expected to include 49 of the top 50 golfers in the World Amateur Rankings, including No. 1 Cole Hammer of Houston and No. 2 Takumi Kanaya of Japan.
Also in the field are Parker Gilliam and Alex Fitzpatrick, who are golfers at Wake Forest.
Despite his amateur career nearing its end, Bhatia is not putting too much pressure on himself heading into the U.S. Amateur.
“I just have to have fun,” Bhatia said. “If I have fun, I play good golf. When I put pressure on myself I struggle so that’s the main thing. The U.S. Am’s going to be grind, and it’s going to be hot, but I have to make it fun, and I want to obviously get to match play and then see what happens.”