GREENSBORO — The stars of tomorrow will be on full display this week at the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.
Thanks to the Wyndham Championship’s commitment to junior golf one of the best fields this season will get back to playing golf again amid the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown. The AJGA’s tournament begins on Tuesday with the first round with a field of 75 golfers, many of whom will likely be on the PGA Tour someday.
This will be the 19th time the tour has been in Greensboro. And through the years, 93 golfers who first played in this AJGA tournament later played on the PGA Tour. Among those are Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed.
“That’s a very good statistic,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship. “You’ll see the best of the best in junior golf, and I think the time is right to come back and play again, and it’s cool that it’s happening the same week as the PGA Tour is back in action.”
The PGA Tour resumes later this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with no spectators allowed. There will also be no spectators allowed at Sedgefield Country Club this week other than parents and guardians of the golfers.
There are also plenty of regulations surrounding the AJGA Invitational that golfers and their parents will have to adhere to this week.
Among the many guidelines in place will be each golfer will have their temperature checked before each round as well as answer health-related questions. Golfers also can’t linger around the course after their rounds and are encouraged to leave the course as soon as their rounds are over.
Tyler Sumner of the AJGA said other rules in place will be no scorecards will be used. Golfers will keep score electronically through a phone app, and there will be no touching of the flagsticks (a one-stroke penalty for each infraction) or raking of the bunkers.
(tncms-asset)c615e438-a8c2-11ea-ab0f-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset)
“If a golfer is in the bunker and it’s not smooth, they can move it without penalty,” Sumner said.
Among the golfers in the field are No. 1-ranked Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, who has signed to play at Ohio State. Brett Roberts, the defending champion, returns and is ranked No. 5 and Jackson Van Paris, whose family belongs to Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, is ranked eighth in the country.
There are seven of the top 20 in the latest AJGA rankings who are expected to play this week.
The 72-hole stroke play tournament ends on Friday afternoon. The Donald Ross layout will play to a par-70, just as it does for the Wyndham Championship.
Besides Van Paris, two other prominent in-state golfers, Matias La Grotta of Raleigh and Caleb Surratt of Matthews, are also in the field.
As usual there are several golfers in the field who have committed to play at ACC schools. Among the 14 are Scotty Kennon and Marshall Meisel, who will be heading to Wake Forest in the fall of 2021.
(tncms-asset)afe9f362-7951-5be6-9164-ab294a72a9cd1 —(/tncms-asset)
Despite the tournament looking a little different with the pandemic guidelines, Sumner is looking forward to the competition. It will be the AJGA’s first tournament since February.
“It will be a little different,” Sumner said. “We really feel good about what we’ve done to make this safe and to get back to playing golf. We’re very excited and I think it’s the strongest field we’ve had here in the last eight years.”
Around the green….
Several local golfers fared well in the 94th Carolinas Women’s Amateur at Bermuda Run Country Club last week. Anna Morgan of Spartenburg, S.C., who is a rising sophomore at Furman, shot 68 in the final round to win the tournament. Morgan Ketchum, a rising junior at Reagan, tied for second, two shots back. Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, who is a rising sophomore at Wake Forest, shot 72 in the final round and placed fourth. Mallory Fobes of East Bend shot 71 in the final round and was sixth. ...
Grandfather Golf & Country Club, which is consistently ranked among the top private courses in the state, is playing host to the Children’s Golf Classic on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. Registration is $200 a golfer that includes breakfast, awards and reception after the tournament. The tournament raises money for Grandfather Home for Children, which is part of the Children’s Home Alliance. For more information go to www.CHAgolf.com or call Madison Cornwell at 828-406-2424. ...
Kyle Haas, a rising sophomore at Forsyth Country day and a son of Jerry Haas, who is the Wake Forest’s men’s golf coach, tied for 17th in the 12th Jimmy Anderson Boys Invitational at Jacksonville Country Club in Jacksonville. Haas shot 75-72. The winner of the tournament was Adam Hunt of Columbia, S.C. who shot 65-68 to finish 11 under. ...
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School, there is another way for college players to get to that tour. The PGA Tour announced a new program to reward the elite college players in 2021. The eligible golfers have to complete their four years of eligibility. The top 15 finishers from the final Official PGA TOUR University Ranking List at the conclusion of each divisions NCAA championships will be awarded exempt status to the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour — PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series — China….
The three Forsyth County golf tournaments sponsored by the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will all take place in August. The 73rd Forsyth Championship will be held Aug. 7-9 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood’s Championship Course. The 68th Forsyth Junior Championship will be Aug. 11-13 and the 59th Senior Championship will be Aug. 27-28 at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase Golf and Country Club. For more information go to https://www.cityofws.org/2096/Forsyth-Championships or email Katie Thomas at katherinet@cityofws.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.