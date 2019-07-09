Adam Budd fired an even-par 72 on Tuesday to take the first-round lead in the 67th Forsyth Junior Golf Tournament at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course.
Budd will head into the second round at Pine Knolls on Wednesday with a two-shot lead over four other golfers.
Anna Howerton, who is trying to become the first girl to win the Forsyth Junior, shot 74 along with Evan Owen, Sam Haggas and Kieran Smith. Mason Beshears shot 76 and is four shots back.
Luke Tisdale shot a 35 to grab the lead in the Cubs Division for those who are 12 and under. Jefferson Spires shot a 41 and is six shots back.
The final round will be Thursday at Reynolds Park.
67th Forsyth Junior at Tanglewood Park Reynolds Course (Par-72): Adam Budd 72, Anna Howerton 74; Evan Owen 74; Sam Haggas 74; Kieran Smith 74; Mason Beshears 76; Rhodes Baker 82; Will Bland 82; Paul Mclean 82; Isaiah Trollinger 86; Brincent Mitchell 86; Ben Borchelt 87; Cameron Malboeuf 87; Cameron Witherspoon 88; Braden Gay 89; Dalton Pike 90; Andrew Teague 91; Tyler McPherson 93; Ryan McMahon 94; Hayden Craver 98; Sadie Meacham 99; Logan Crawford 105; Preston Howe WD. Cubs (12 and under, 9 holes): Luke Tisdale 35; Jefferson Spires 41; Hillary Gong 43; Reece Hart 50. (Girls, 9 holes): Allison Dell 49; Kristina Perdue 55