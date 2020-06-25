GREENSBORO — ACC commissioner John Swofford plans to retire next June at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Swofford, 71, is in his 24th year on the job and is the longest-tenured ACC commissioner since the league was founded at Sedgefield Country Club in 1953.
The ACC's fourth commissioner, Swofford led the league's expansion efforts and oversaw growth from nine to 15 schools. Starting in 2004, the ACC added Miami, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville, while losing Maryland to the Big 10 in 2012.
While expanding the ACC's footprint, Swofford has maintained the league's headquarters in its traditional Greensboro home, with offices next door to the Grandover resort.
Expansion allowed the ACC to create its football championship game, as well as greatly increasing the money made through media rights. It also secured the ACC football's partnership with the Orange Bowl.
Swofford oversaw the creation of the ACC Network through a partnership with ESPN. The network, which debuted 10 months ago, is dedicated to ACC sports, both live and archival.
The league confirmed Swofford's decision in a news release this morning.
“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” Swofford said in the release. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”
Swofford, who played football as a student at North Carolina, served as the Tar Heels' athletics director for 17 years before taking the job with the ACC.
He and his wife, Nora, live in Greensboro. Together, they have three children — Autumn and her husband, Sherman Wooden, who have three children, Maya, Lyla and Lincoln; Chad and his wife, Caitlyn, who have one child, Owen and another due in September; and Amie and her husband, Mike Caudle, who have two children, Emerson and Colson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.