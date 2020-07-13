GREENSBORO — Four N.C. A&T athletes have tested positive for coronavirus out of the approximately 115 Aggies involved in voluntary summer workouts.
A&T's athletes were allowed to return to campus July 6.
All four of the athletes who tested positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic and are in quarantine.
Under A&T policy, athletes who live in university housing and who test positive are isolated in a designated area on campus and meals are delivered to them.
A&T athletes who are living on campus stay in groups of 8-10 people and conduct workouts in groups of 8-10. Each workout is scheduled in advance to avoid overlap with other groups.
Temperature and symptom screenings are conducted daily.
Masks are mandatory in public when athletes are not working out. All staff working with athletes must wear masks.
