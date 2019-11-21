Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Starmount free safety Alex Armstrong (right) tries to break up a pass intended for East Surry wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (left) in the end zone in the third quarter. Gosnell, a recent University of North Carolina commitment, made an acrobatic, juggling catch for a touchdown. Gosnell also scored on a 95-yard run.
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) celebrates his touchdown reception in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs Thursday night, Nov. 21, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Starmount Rams, 52-0. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191122w_spt_eastsurry
Starmount senior Jake Groce (57) and Starmount senior Will Ray (6) embrace as the fourth quarter comes to a close a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs Thursday night, Nov. 21, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Starmount Rams, 52-0. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191122w_spt_eastsurry
East Surry freshman quarterback Floger Boaz (9) is congratulated by East Surry senior wide receiver Kyler Jessup (2) after Boaz scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs Thursday night, Nov. 21, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Starmount Rams, 52-0. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191122w_spt_eastsurry
East Surry wide receiver Kyler Jessup (2) breaks away from Starmount’s Blake Roda (17) for extra yardage in the third quarter. The Cardinals advance to the third round of the NCHSAA 1-AA playoffs.
East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz (right) stiff-arms Starmount middle linebacker Kaden Pardue (left) while Starmount’s Sterlin Holbrook (21) applies pressure in the first quarter.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Coach Trent Lowman called it a physical performance, culminating in another victory for the undefeated East Surry football team.
The top-seeded Cardinals had a dominant defense, routing ninth-seeded Starmount 52-0 on Thursday night at David H. Diamont Stadium in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs.
East Surry, coming off last week’s first-round bye, held Trey Dezern to 67 yards in the air. Dezern, Starmount’s senior quarterback, completed 10 of 24 passes — his longest for 17 yards. He also threw four interceptions. Running back Sterlin Holbrook was held to 61 yards.
“It was physical, and that was fun,” said Lowman, whose team moves on to play the winner of No. 5 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at No. 4 Mount Airy next week in the third round. “People kind of don’t think you’re physical, kind of think you’re a finesse team.
“Our defense tonight really turned up the heat a little bit, and we ran the football well — everything they did was to take the pass away.”
Tye Needham, a junior defensive back, picked off two of those passes from Dezern — the initial catch on just the second play of the Rams’ opening drive. His 45-yard interception return for a touchdown gave East Surry a 14-0 lead with 8:25 left in the first quarter. Landon Stevens and Luke Bullington finished the game with first-half interceptions as well in the first half for the Cardinals (12-0).
For Needham, it was his first touchdown since a call-up to varsity midway through the 2018 season. He compiled four tackles against the Rams (6-7).
“That was probably my best defensive game of the year,” said Needham. “I felt like our line just got such a big push on the quarterback that he just had to throw it. It just made it so much easier for the secondary to have the interceptions that we did.”
East Surry used a run-heavy game early in the first quarter. Less than three minutes in, Elijah Wright scored on a 6-yard carry to push the Cardinals ahead 7-0. He ended the night with 71 yards rushing.
North Carolina commit Stephen Gosnell amassed 107 yards rushing on two carries — with a long of 95 yards. That play increased the Cardinals’ lead 38-0 with 1:13 left in the first half.
Quarterback Jefferson Boaz racked up 56 yards on the ground, scoring once off a 7-yard keeper with 7:50 left in the first half. The North Carolina commit completed 12 of 17 throws for 148 yards — Landon Stevens and Gosnell both on the receiving end, scoring on passes of 5 and 32 yards, respectively.
Boaz threw a lone interception to Kaden Pardue, a junior, with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter. It was his fifth this season — his last was in a 70-13 win over Bishop McGuinness on Oct. 11.
“I think the defense did a phenomenal job tonight. Goodness gracious,” Boaz said. “But I feel like, on offense, we haven’t really exploited the defense like we should have or what we’ve been practicing the week before. But, you know that’s football.
“We knew they were going to drop a lot, and play us off — particularly the pass. But we didn’t know it’d be that severe. And they did it the whole game, and they were fine with giving up a 10-yard run instead of a long touchdown pass.”
East Surry 52 Starmount 0
Starmount 0 0 0 0 — 0
East Surry 14 24 7 7 — 52
Records: East Surry (12-0), Starmount (6-7)
ES —Elijah Wright 6 run (Derek Sutterby kick)
ES — Tye Needham 45 interception off pass from Trey Dezern (Sutterby kick)
ES — Landon Stevens 5 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Sutterby kick)
