Steven Cooper is a basketball junkie. Now, he's using his love for the game to raise money by dribbling a basketball across America.
Cooper, or "Coop" as he's known, was in Winston-Salem on Wednesday morning as a stop-over during his journey from Atlanta, the site of the 2020 NCAA Men's Final Four, to Los Angeles. His trek will take him to each of the seven schools in the continental United States that are scheduled to compete in the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament, which will be played during Thanksgiving week. The only school playing in the tournament Cooper won't be able to dribble to is Chaminade, which is located in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Cooper already stopped at the University of Georgia in Athens.
After leaving Winston-Salem, the next school for Cooper, a Shoals, Ind., native who is a consultant for Tesla and SpaceX, will be Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. That will be followed by stops at Dayton, Michigan State, Kansas, BYU and UCLA. Although the tournament is in November, Cooper hopes to finish the journey in late December.
"These seven teams that we have on the original layout have all been invited to the Maui Invitational, and they'll play in that opening (round)," Cooper said. "We lay a plan and schedule, but nothing ever goes as scheduled."'
Cooper is running and dribbling while Jessie Bitter, who is taking the fall semester off at Indiana University, drives the Tesla support car and the RV which they're staying in. Bitter also is filming the journey for the 7773 Foundation's website.
The organization is named for the intersection of Interstate 77 and N.C. 73 located north of Charlotte. Cooper is hoping to help other nonprofit organizations with their missions and to educate and empower youth.
"The attention and the people that come talk to us, they interact and this Tesla that we have is a Tesla, is a car for the people, to help the people," Cooper said. "It always has been, always will."
The Tesla support car that they're using to follow Cooper will be given to someone who has donated at least $17.73 to his journey. The winner also gets tickets to the Maui Invitational.
In 2016, Cooper, who lives in Cornelius, dribbled 3,700 miles from Coronado Island, Calif. to Springfield, Mass., which is the site of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Cooper estimates it will cost $15,000-20,000 to complete the journey. And that includes the seven pairs of shoes and seven basketballs he estimates he'll need.
"I'm in good shape," Cooper said. "I'm a little overweight now, and I did that intentionally to build back up because you lose so much as you're putting that effort out."
