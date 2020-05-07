The super Flower Moon was still three days away, but the fish were active in the little lake behind the house.
We’d slipped into the water about an hour before sundown, or as it’s referred to this week, moonrise..
My wife is now a fisherwoman. She is, in fact, known in the neighborhood as “that woman who fishes with her husband.” She’s proud of the title. I am too. Or I was until about thee days before the Flower Moon.
Kathleen has learned to fish just as our grandkids learned, starting with a colorful little rod with a closed-face reel, a bobber and crickets. From there, she graduated to a Zebco rod with a classic “33” reel and Texas-rigged worms.
But that wasn’t enough. She said it made her look like a child.
So last week, I dusted off a spinning rod that rarely gets used, an Abu Garcia “Cardinal” road and reel, a pretty white combo that looks a bit feminine. I bought it for my grandson, but he hated it because it was white and looks a bit feminine. It’s now been bequeathed to that woman who fishes with her husband.
She’s a fast learner. I taught her how to open the bail, hold the line with one finger and casting it high and long and then close bail after letting the worm float to the bottom. I think she caught a bass on her first cast.
It was strange really. I’ve fished our lake for more five years, always flipping into the shallows, catching them off topwater or baits thrown alongside structure. I never have an off day. That’s simply how you catch fish in our lake.
Until three days ago.
I now know that you can cast off the wrong side of the boat, letting the worm fall to the deepest water and do absolutely nothing except haul in 2-pounders cast after cast. I now know that you can absolutely over-think it, that you can give the wily bass too much credit. I now know that there’s another species in our lake besides the largemouth bass and the bluegill bream they feed off of.
I learned this while almost falling in the water. Twice.
We’re going to need a bigger boat, but that’s another story.
So back to the moon. This is a critical week in the natural order of things here in North Carolina. The first full moon of May is when the fish begin to move onto the beds to spawn. Every creature in the ecosystem senses this, and for one week leading up to the moon and one week afterward is a wild show of nature, with millions of eggs and roe and fry suddenly attracting every animal in our world to the beds.
The full moon marks the start of the seasonal spawn and my personal hiatus from fishing. Some people love bass and bream roe, or “poor man’s caviar.” And some people love catching bass off the beds, which known as “sight fishing” but in reality is cradle robbing the bass at a vulnerable time in life.
So there we were, three days before the Flower Moon and trolling toward the dam, where a large drain tower sits in the deepest past of the lake. It’s close enough to the dam that people fish it from the shore, always leaving lures and various baits snagged in the drain, which is where I’ve found many a lure over the years.
True to form, I saw a bright blue finesse worm, still Texas rigged with a bullet weight on its nose. I stood in our little jon boat and tried to retrieve it but almost fell in the water. The first time.
I handed the worm to Kathleen, who mentioned how “pretty” it was. I rolled my eyes and tied it to her pretty white combo, and off we went.
The rest of the evening was an education. Not for that woman who fishes with her husband, but her husband.
She caught fish after fish with a pretty blue worm, a color I have never in my life tossed into our lake. She was still catching them when I threw my topwater Pop-R into a low-hanging tree limb and had to go in after it.
I was not practicing good boating skills, risking life and limb for a $5 lure, losing my balance and falling half into the boat just as Kathleen squealed then she was stuck. She wasn’t. Her line was moving. She’d caught another fish while I was trying to kill myself.
She squealed louder as she reeled it in, a bigger fish than I’d seen in a while, an odd shaped, distinctly colored fish I had only seen once in my lake.
She’d caught a crappie.
The evening was complete. It’s a new dawn now. I’ve learned more about our lake in one hour than I’d learned in five years.
In the midst of a COVID-19 lockdown, three days before the Flower Moon and the spawning of a new population of fish, we had an adventure we’ll talk about forever. Tonight, we’ll watch the super moon rise over our little lake and realize yet again that in this horrible time on earth, the earth itself is restoring, restocking and reminding us all that she’ll reveal her secrets to us in her own way and in her own time.
The lake belongs to the fish and fowl again. At least for a few days, the bass, the bream and yes, the crappie, will swim free and raise their own.
The pretty little rod sits against a wall in the fishing room, a pretty little blue worm dangling from the tip.
