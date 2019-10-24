The FPHL has expanded into two divisions with 10 teams in the league. There will be more travel, but there also will be more teams coming to Winston-Salem. Niec said as far as he knows eight of the 10 teams will make the playoffs at the end of the regular season.

“We put in a lot of work,” Niec said about this season, “but we have to rebuild and the guys that we brought in they want to win a championship."

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments