FILE- This April 1989 file photo shows Secretariat at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Ky. Penny Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her disabled father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at her Boulder, Colo. home following complications from a stroke, her children announced Sunday through Leonard Lusky, her longtime friend and business partner. She was 95. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)