Sports promo Jun 16, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. and his girlfriend recently organized a peaceful protest in their hometown of Concord. Ben McKeown/The Associated Press/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Supporting BLM movement Duke’s Wendell Moore says he wanted to contribute, so he organized a protest. Page B3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Movement Blm Promo Protest Page Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina Promotions promotion Honoring Our 2020 Graduates promotion At Home promotion Celebrating Nurses promotion WS Works Contests & Events promotion Support Local! Buy gift cards to support your local businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.