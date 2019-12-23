App State’s Davis-Gaither named All-America
BOONE — App State senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither has been named an All-American.
The All-America honor comes from Phil Steele, which made Davis-Gaither a fourth-team selection. Of the 16 linebackers on Phil Steele’s four All-America teams, he was one of only two from a Group of Five program.
Davis-Gaither was recognized as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year while helping lead No. 20 App State (13-1) to its fourth straight league title and a fifth consecutive bowl win. As a fifth-year senior, he’s part of just the fifth class in college football history to win five bowl games and four conference championships, joining five-year classes from Nebraska (1969-73), Alabama (1975-79), Florida State (1991-95) and Marshall (1988-2002).
An outside linebacker, the versatile Davis-Gaither completed his senior season with 104 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, eight PBUs, six quarterback hurries, a game-ending block of a field goal (in the 34-31 win at North Carolina) and one interception (also in the second half at UNC).
Davis-Gaither has been chosen to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and The Athletic considers him a Top 100 draft prospect. He ranks fourth nationally among non-DBs this season with his eight PBUs, and he was eighth among non-DBs last year with seven PBUs, giving him 15 over his final two seasons.
In App State’s four closest regular-season games, Davis-Gaither totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three PBUs, one interception and one field goal block. He then recorded 19 tackles in the Mountaineers’ two postseason victories.
In addition to his 10 tackles, second-half interception and game-ending block at UNC, Davis-Gaither posted 2.5 tackles for loss with one sack, two PBUs and a forced holding penalty on the game’s final play in the 20-15 victory at South Carolina.
He’s the second App State defender to receive All-America recognition this year, as sophomore cornerback Shaun Jolly (five interceptions) was named a second-team All-American by PFF College. Phil Steele’s All-Sun Belt first team included Davis-Gaither, Jolly, Demetrius Taylor (defensive lineman), Darrynton Evans (running back), Victor Johnson (offensive lineman) and Noah Hannon (offensive lineman).
Mountaineers’ Forest wins trio of Player of the Week awards
BOONE — After leading App State men’s basketball to a pair of Sun Belt road victories, junior guard Justin Forrest has been recognized for his performance on the court this weekend with three Player of the Week awards.
Forrest was named the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top Mid-Major player in Division I college basketball and is named in honor of Lou Henson, who retired after a spectacular coaching career that lasted 41 years. When he left the game in 2005, he was sixth all-time in career Division I wins with 779. He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the final four.
Forrest was named Sun Belt Player of the Week by the conference. It marks the second time the junior guard has earned the honor from the Sun Belt, also winning the award during the 2017-18 season.
He also was tabbed as the Sun Belt Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.
Forrest put together a pair of strong performances, helping the Mountaineers defeat South Alabama 81-71 on Thursday and Troy 70-65 on Saturday. In those two games, he averaged 28.5 points on 54.3 percent (19-of-35) shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals.
In Thursday’s win against South Alabama, Forrest poured in a season-high 32 points on 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) shooting, while adding four rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a career-high tying four steals.
He followed that up with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in App State’s come-from-behind victory at Troy on Saturday. The Mountaineers outscored the Trojans 21-4 down the stretch in their five-point victory.
On the season, Forrest leads the team and sits third in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 17.8 points. He has reached double figures in scoring in 10 of 12 contests, including 20 or more five times.
Cavs to trade Clarkson to Jazz
CLEVELAND — Jordan Clarkson wasn’t going to be a part of Cleveland’s future. Now he’s in the past.
The Cavaliers agreed Monday night to trade Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Cleveland will get a pick in 2022 and one in 2023, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet had the required conference call with the NBA to approve the swap.
The deal came together shortly before the Jazz played in Miami and the Cavs hosted Atlanta. Clarkson warmed up on the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before he was informed of the trade.
Clarkson figured to be on his way out of Cleveland. He’s in the final year of his contract and had been coming off the bench behind Collin Sexton and rookie Darius Garland, a backcourt the Cavs hope to keep together for years.
Clarkson, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, scored a season-high 33 points in his final game for the Cavs on Friday. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 29 games this season.
