Zimbabwe cricket suspended
over ‘political interference’
Zimbabwe has been suspended by the International Cricket Council due to a failure to separate the sport from government interference. The ICC board met in London and decided to ban the team from international events as well as freeze funding to Zimbabwe Cricket’s national governing body. Zimbabwe’s cricket officials are to be reinstated withing three months and the suspension will be reviewed in October.
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement Thursday that the board “[does] not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference.”
Infantino reacts to Blatter
criticism over Africa cleanup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino hit back at Sepp Blatter’s criticism of the world soccer body’s cleanup operation in Africa as a modern-day form of “colonialism.”
Infantino response on Thursday was: “I have to laugh about it.”
Blatter, the former head of FIFA who is serving a six-year ban from soccer, described the decision to appoint FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura as FIFA general delegate for Africa for six months as “a new aspect of colonialism” in a statement he provided to the BBC this week.
Blatter said it was also against FIFA rules because national soccer associations are members of FIFA, but continental bodies are not.
“I have to say I’m really puzzled by some of the comments,” Infantino said.
State court suit over ‘no-call’
can proceed against NFL
A Louisiana judge ruled Thursday that a damage lawsuit can continue against the NFL over the playoff “no-call” that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.
State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard also ruled that attorney Antonio “Tony” LeMon can request documents and ask questions of NFL officials. LeMon said that means he will be able to question Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials in depositions about the lack of a penalty — pass interference or roughness — against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived. The play came during a crucial point in January’s NFC title game.