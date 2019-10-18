Wake men’s golf team in seventh
The Wake Forest men’s golf team opened play Friday at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga. The Deacons shot 1-over during the first round and ended the day in seventh place in the elite field that includes 10 of the top 30 teams in the nation.
Pepperdine holds the 18-hole lead at 12-under. Stanford is second at 5-under, followed by Duke at 4-under, UCLA and North Carolina at 3-under, Texas A&M at 2-under and the Deacons at 1-over.
Freshman Mark Power led the Deacons during Friday’s round, posting a 4-under 68.
Williamson out indefinitely
The start of the Zion Williamson era in New Orleans will have to wait. Williamson, the Pelicans’ No. 1 overall pick, will miss a “period of weeks” to start the regular season because of a right knee injury, ESPN reported on Friday.
It’s not clear how Williamson suffered the injury, but on Thursday the Pelicans announced that Williamson would miss the team’s final preseason game Friday in New York because of right knee soreness. He will remain in New Orleans for testing.
Williamson suffered a bruised left knee after only eight minutes of summer league play and was shut down until the team’s training camp. His college coach, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, told Forbes that Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 287-pound forward, didn’t seem to be in shape at the time and said that he shouldn’t have played at all.
Mahomes has dislocated kneecap
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there’s optimism that mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, could be back on the field in about a month.
Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until their game against Oakland on Dec. 1.
Mahomes was injured during the Chiefs’ 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory.
Journal and wire reports
