NBA’s showcase day — Christmas — is here
The MVP is playing.
So are the reigning champions, north of the border.
And out in LA, the NBA’s newest dynamic duos will square off as well.
On the 65th day of the season, with 454 games — more than one-third of the schedule — already in the books, the NBA’s unofficial start date has arrived. The annual Christmas Day quintupleheader of games is today, the day in which the casual fan typically turns their attention toward the NBA.
“It’s going to be cool, man,” said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who’ll be making his Christmas debut. “It’s going to be very cool. I’ve always watched it on TV ever since I was a young child. And it’s going to be awesome to step foot on that floor on Christmas Day, have my family and friends around and have the whole world watching.”
The good news from a ratings perspective: Four of the Eastern Conference’s five best teams so far are on the schedule, all playing each other. The bad news: The two worst teams in the Western Conference so far are also on the schedule. But LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ first Christmas as Los Angeles Lakers teammates — facing off against the crosstown rival Clippers — should certainly draw plenty of eyeballs.
MLB pitcher, wife arrested at Patriots game
BOSTON — Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside the New England Patriots game on Saturday after police said his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers. Hill said in a statement that the incident was “overblown” and that his wife was carrying a “fanny pack.” The charges against the Hills were reduced to civil infractions after a court appearance on Monday. Foxborough Police said Monday that Caitlin Hill had been asked to leave Gillette Stadium after attempting to get into the game several times with the bag, but that she refused to leave. Police said Rich Hill then argued with officers and refused to back away as his wife was placed under arrest and into a police vehicle.
Lynch signs with Seattle to fill RB void
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with Marshawn Lynch. The bruising, 33-year-old running back known as “Beast Mode” signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday night, his agent confirmed on Twitter. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier Monday on his radio show that Lynch was flying to Seattle to undergo a physical. Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season. The best stretch of Lynch’s career came during his six seasons in Seattle. He arrived via trade from Buffalo early in the 2010 season and became the face of a franchise filled with stars during his time. Sometimes difficult to deal with, but almost always productive on the field, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.