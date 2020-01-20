Wake Forest to celebrate 1995 ACC Championship team on Feb. 19
In conjunction with its yearlong celebration of the 30th anniversary of LJVM Coliseum, Wake Forest will welcome back the 1995 ACC Champion Deacons, one of the greatest and most memorable teams in Coliseum history. The 1995 ACC Champions will be honored during the February 19 game.
Players, coaches and staff of the 1994-95 Deacons will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their ACC title in conjunction with the Georgia Tech game. The group will be recognized during a halftime ceremony of the game.
The 1994-95 Deacons went 26-6 overall, won the ACC regular season title with a 12-4 record and captured the program’s first ACC Tournament title in over 30 years.
BBWA to announce 2020 Hall of Fame inductees tonight
The National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce their 2020 inductees tonight at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. Among the notable players on the ballot are Derek Jeter, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Larry Walker and Curt Schilling.
Jeter and Walker are expected to be voted in, while Bonds, Clemens and Schilling could struggle to pass the 75% threshold needed to be inducted into the Hall.
Jeter, in his first year on the ballot, could have a chance to join Mariano Rivera as the only players ever to be inducted with 100% of the vote.
State of N.C. dominates Baseball America pre-season top-25
Five different teams from North Carolina cracked Baseball America’s pre-season top-25 rankings that were released on Monday.
Duke came in with the highest ranking, sitting at 15, followed by NC State (17th), North Carolina (18th), Wake Forest (20th) and East Carolina (25th).
The Deacs receive a preseason top-25 ranking for the second straight year, as they entered last year at No. 20 in the country.
Hawks’ Parsons facing career-ending injuries
Chandler Parsons’ attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Parsons, who averages 13 points per game for his career, has suffered through knee injuries since signing a four-year, $94.8 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2016.
King announces his intentions to transfer to Miami (Fla.)
Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced on Monday that he will enroll at Miami (Fl.) for his final season of college football.
King, who was one of the most sought after players in the transfer portal, accounted for more than 7,000 yards in his career at Houston, with 5,000 of those coming through the air.
King will help make the ACC one of the deepest leagues at quarterback in 2020, alongside Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and UNC’s Sam Howell.
49ers’ RB Coleman’s status up in the air for Super Bowl
Tevin Coleman left the NFC Championship on Sunday with a dislocated right shoulder, leaving his status for the Super Bowl in doubt.
The 49ers didn’t miss a beat after losing Coleman, as backup Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the game. But for a team that only threw eight passes in the NFC Championship, every running back would be a plus. His status will be updated closer to the big game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.