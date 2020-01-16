Dash to go with new logo
The Winston-Salem Dash unveiled a new logo on Wednesday that’s designed to both reflect the city and the team’s ties to the Chicago White Sox.
The new logo features an intertwined “W” and “S” in descending order, in a similar fashion to Chicago’s “Sox”
logo.
The Dash’s colors remain the same: purple, black and white.
The Dash, the Class A Advanced affiliate of the White Sox, is entering its 12th season.
“We are excited to share our new logo,” said team president C.J. Johnson of the Dash.
Hawks re-acquire former Deacon Teague
The Minnesota Timberwolves traded 11-year veteran point guard Jeff Teague to his original team Thursday in a three-player swap of backups with the Atlanta Hawks, who sent shooting guard Allen Crabbe in return.
The Timberwolves also included shooting guard Treveon Graham, a former VCU syandout, in the deal.
Teague, 31, who was drafted by Atlanta out of Wake Forest in the first round in 2009, averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 assists in 146 games with the Timberwolves over 2½ seasons.
East Carolina parts ways with defensive coordinator
East Carolina football coach Mike Houston said on Thursday that the contract of defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bob Trott will not be renewed.
The Pirates were 4-8 in 2019
Trott was named to the ECU staff on Dec. 7, 2018, after spending three seasons in a similar role at James Madison under Houston.
The lone campaign with the Pirates marked his 33rd overall year as a collegiate assistant coach, 24th at the FBS level
and 21st as a defensive coordinator.
Western Carolina names new defensive coordinator
Western Carolina head football coach Mark Speir on Thursday promoted Tripp Weaver, his defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, to the position of defensive coordinator.
Weaver came to Western
Carolina in March of 2018
after successful, championship-winning stops at both The Citadel and James Madison.
He succeeds former defensive coordinator John Wiley, who wasn’t retained after the 2019 season.
Giants add female coach to big league staff
Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
Major League Baseball
confirmed that Nakken is the first woman coach in the majors.
Nakken is a former softball standout at first base for Sacramento State, who joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations.
