49ers sign cornerback to one-year contract
The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year contract. San Francisco announced the deal Monday and cleared roster room for Taylor by waiving cornerback Teez Tabor with a non-football injury designation. He had been on the team’s practice squad for most of 2019, when the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs 31-20.
The 29-year-old Taylor appeared in 12 combined games for Atlanta and Seattle last season, registering 23 tackles — 18 solo — and three passes defensed. Taylor, selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Boise State, will join his sixth team in eight NFL seasons.
Mercury assistant coach stepping away
Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Penny Taylor is stepping away to focus on being a full-time mother, the team announced Monday. Taylor, who married Mercury star Diana Taurasi in 2017, played 10 seasons for the Mercury from 2004-16 before retiring. She and Taurasi have a 2-year old son, Leo.
The Mercury replaced Taylor with former WNBA player Chasity Melvin. Melvin spent time as a coach for the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League affiliate and most recently was an assistant for the Loyola University women’s basketball team.
Company that flew Bryant’s helicopter gets federal help
The operator of the helicopter that crashed, killing former NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others, received between $150,000 and $350,000 from taxpayers under a program to help small businesses hurt by the virus pandemic.
Island Express Helicopters Inc. of Long Beach, Calif., was approved for the funds to help preserve 20 jobs, according to government records. The Treasury Department on Monday identified companies that received at least $150,000 in help for small businesses.
Island Express operated the helicopter that crashed into a foggy hillside in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26. The helicopter was taking Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six other passengers to Bryant’s youth sports academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was competing in a basketball tournament. All eight passengers and pilot Ara Zobayan were killed.
Bryant’s widow and relatives of other passengers are suing the company.
NHL, players’ union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced a tentative agreement Monday to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.
The CBA deal, coupled with both sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games, paves the way for hockey to resume in less than a month. Training camps would open next Monday, July 13, and games would resume Aug. 1 if the league’s board of governors, players’ executive committee and full membership sign off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.