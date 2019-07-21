Isner wins Hall of Fame tourney
on Newport’s hot grass courts
Top-seeded John Isner used his blistering serve to overcome scorching conditions and win a title for the fourth time on Newport’s grass courts, beating No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Open.
It was the 34-year-old American’s 15th ATP title overall. He also won at Newport in 2017, ’12 and ’11. The 22-year-old Bublik played in his first ATP final.
“Two sets in that stuff is still very difficult,” said Isner, who entered the week ranked 15th in the world. “I’m still glad it didn’t go three.”
The match started in sunshine with a temperature of 85 degrees and a feel-like temperature of 95. Isner was sidelined from April through June after breaking his left foot in the second set of the Miami final, where he lost to Roger Federer.
3-time Grand Slam doubles
winner McNamara dies at 64
Peter McNamara, an Australian tennis player who won three Grand Slam doubles titles and reached a highest singles ranking of No. 7, has died. He was 64.
His death at his home in Germany from prostate cancer was confirmed by David Law, a family friend and tennis commentator, on behalf of McNamara’s wife Petra.
McNamara formed a successful partnership with compatriot Paul McNamee to win the Wimbledon doubles title in 1980 and 1982 and the Australian Open title in 1979. The right-hander also won five singles titles, reaching the Australian Open singles semifinals in 1980, the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 1981 and the last eight at the 1982 French Open.