Join Chef Brian Morris on Nov. 7 for a live cooking show demonstration at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem. Morris, director of operations for hot chicken chain Hattie B’s, has worked as a personal chef to celebrities like Derek Jeter, Kellie Pickler, and Keith Urban, and he’s known for his unique and fun approach to cooking. He’ll offer recipes and tips for holiday hosting.
“It’s a great date night; it’s a great family night,” he says. “There’s going to be a lot of stuff here for everybody.”
Before the show, shop for holiday gifts for friends and family, and sample local beer, beverages, and food from nearby eateries. VIP tickets give guests the opportunity to meet Morris, priority seating during the show, early admission to the holiday market, and an expanded sampling of food and beverages.
“This isn’t food school,” Morris says. “We’re going to have a blast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.