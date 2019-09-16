Join Chef Brian Morris on Nov. 7 for a live cooking show demonstration at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem. Morris, director of operations for hot chicken chain Hattie B’s, has worked as a personal chef to celebrities like Derek Jeter, Kellie Pickler, and Keith Urban, and he’s known for his unique and fun approach to cooking. He’ll offer recipes and tips for holiday hosting.

“It’s a great date night; it’s a great family night,” he says. “There’s going to be a lot of stuff here for everybody.”

Before the show, shop for holiday gifts for friends and family, and sample local beer, beverages, and food from nearby eateries. VIP tickets give guests the opportunity to meet Morris, priority seating during the show, early admission to the holiday market, and an expanded sampling of food and beverages.

“This isn’t food school,” Morris says. “We’re going to have a blast.”