Which restaurants are serving in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County? Here's the Journal's latest list.

Open: Local food and drink establishments still serving your family

Name Carry-Out / Curb-Side Delivery Hours Phone Website Address
Acadia Foods Yes Yes 9am - 7pm M-Sa. 336-331-3251 228 W Acadia Ave, Winston-Salem
Allen's Dairy Treats Yes No 11am - 7pm 336-924-9341 3686 Reynolda Road; Winston-Salem
Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood Yes No noon - 7pm 336-765-7798 2995 Bethesda Place; Winston-Salem NC
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Yes Yes 11am - 9pm 336-893-6456 www.baddaddysburgerbar.com 504 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem
Bibs Downtown Yes Yes 9am - 8pm M-Sa. 336-722-0007 www.bibsdowntown.com 675 West 5th Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Big Burger Spot - Kernersville Yes Yes 336-904-0173 803 Old Winston Rd; Kernersville NC 27284
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Yes Yes 11am - 9pm Su.-Th.; 11am - 10pm F&Sa. 336-793-2230 https://www.bjsrestaurants.com 192 Hanes Mall Circle; Winston-Salem NC 27103
BLL Rotisserie Factory Yes No 11am - 8:30pm M-Sa. 336-725-7071 www.rotisseriefactory.com 380 Knollwood Street; Winston-Salem
Bobo's Deli & Grill Yes Yes 11am - 8pm M-Sa. 336-760-3711 www.bobosdeli.com 3478 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salem
Breakfastime - Clemmons Yes 3rd Party 7am - 2pm 336-448-0022 https://www.breakfastimenc.com/ 2630 Lewisville Clemmons Road; Clemmons NC 27012
Breakfastime - Winston-Salem Yes 3rd Party 7am - 2pm 336-477-3120 https://www.breakfastimenc.com/ 1650 Hanes Mall Blvd.; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Brixx Pizza Yes 3rd Party 11am - 9pm 336-837-0664 1295 Creekshire Way; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Burke Street Pizza Yes Yes 11am – 10pm Su.-Tu.; 11am-11pm Wsa. 336-721-0011 https://www.burkestreetpizza.com/ 1140 Burke St, Winston-Salem
Burke Street Pizza Yes Yes 11am - 9pm Su.-Th.; 11am - 10pm F&Sa. 336-760-4888 https://www.burkestreetpizza.com/ 3352 Robinhood Rd, Winston-Salem
C & H Cafeteria Yes No 11am - 2:30pm 4pm - 7pm M-Sa.; 11am - 7pm Su. 336-992-0707 http://www.candhcafeterias.com/ 940 South Main Street; Kernersville NC 27284
Café Gelato Yes Yes noon - 6pm TH.-Sa.; 1pm - 5pm Su. 336-837-6575 www.cafegelatowinston.com 1612 South Hawthorne Road; Winston-Salem
Cagney’s Kitchen Yes No 8am - 8pm 336-659-1983 828 S. Stratford Road; Winston-Salem NC 27113
Cagney’s Kitchen Yes No 11am - 8pm 336-724-0940 2201 Cloverdale Ave; Winston-Salem NC 27113
Camel City BBQ Yes No 11am - 10pm 336-306-9999 www.camelcitybbq.com 701 North Liberty Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Carmine Italian Restaurant Yes 3rd Party 4pm – 8pm 336-774-8758 https://www.carminejonestown.com/ 420 Jonestown Rd , Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Carolina Ale House Yes 3rd Party 11am - 2am 336-794-1311 www.carolinaalehouse.com 150 Hanes Mall Circle; Winston-Salem
Carraba's Italian Grill Yes Yes noon - 9pm 336-831-0580 www.Carrabas.com 587 South Stratford Road; Winston-Salem
Charm Thai Yes Yes 10am - 9pm 336-725-4141 259 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem
Clark’s BBQ Yes No 10:30am-8:30pm M; 6am - 8:30 tu.-th.; 6am-9pm Sa. 336-996-8644 https://clarksbarbecueinc.com/ 1331 NC-66, Kernersville
Cloverdale Kitchen Yes 3rd Party 7am-3pm M-Sa.; Closed Su. 336-725-4701 2251 Cloverdale Avenue NW; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Coffee Park Airstream   Yes Yes 7am - 6pm Mon - Fri 336-310-9063 www.facebook.com/CPairstream/ 1208 Reynolda Rd; Winston-Salem NC 27104   
Coppola's Pizzeria Yes 3rd Party 11am - 10pm 336-992-1190 www.copollaspizzeria.com 3512 Yadkinville Road; Winston-Salem
Curryfic Yes 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-997-9434 3894 Oxford Station Way; Winston-Salem NC 27103
DiLisio’s Italian Restaurant Yes No 4pm - 8pm 336-546-7202 301 Brookstown Avenue; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Dioli's Italian Market Yes 3rd Party 336-724-9900 http://diolis.com/ 2898 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem
Don Tequila Mexican Grill Yes Yes noon - 8pm M-Sa. 336-331-3437 https://www.dontequilanc.com/ 564 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem
Downtown Thai Yes Yes Normal 336-777-1422 4th Street
Dukes Restaurant Yes No B & L 336-768-3108 4875 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
East Coast Wings & Grill: Clemmons Yes 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-778-9005 2533 Lewisville Clemmons Road; Clemmons NC 27012
East Coast Wings & Grill: Country Club Yes 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-659-9992 4880 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27014
East Coast Wings & Grill: Kernersville Yes 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-996-9464 800 North main Street; Kernersville
East Coast Wings & Grill: King Yes 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-985-3222 301 S Main Street; King NC 27021
East Coast Wings & Grill: Peters Creek Yes 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-784-6700 5014 Peters Creek PKWY; Winston-Salem NC 27127
East Coast Wings & Grill: Reynolda Yes 3rd Party 12pm - 8pm 336-293-4422 2894 Reynolda Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Famous Toastery Yes 3rd Party 8am - 2pm 336-306-9023 https://famoustoastery.com/ 770 Liberty View Ct, Winston-Salem
Farm to Face (Local Fresh Produce) Yes No 9:00 am - 6:00 pm Daily Www.farmtoface@outlook.com 1712 Brandon Farm Road (off Lewisville/Clemmonsville Rd.) ; Clemmons NC 27012
Fiddlin’ Fish Yes No 11am - 7pm 336-999-8945 http://www.fiddlinfish.com/shop 772 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem
First Watch Yes Yes 7am - 2:30pm 336-773-8440 https://www.firstwatch.com/ 1602 S. Stratford Road; Winston-Salem
Five Guys Yes 3rd Party 11am - 10pm 336-765-0944 www.fiveguys.com 3792 Creekshire Ct, Winston-Salem
Foothills Downtown Brewpub Yes Yes 336-777-3348 www.foothillsbrewing.com 638 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem
Foothills Tasting Room Yes No 336-977-9484 www.foothillsbrewing.com 3800 Kimwell Drive; Winston-Salem
Genghis Grill Yes 3rd Party 11am – 7pm Su.-Th.; 11am - 8pm F&Sa. 336-774-2154 https://www.genghisgrill.com/ 3298 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem
Golden Corral Yes 3rd Party 11am - 7pm 336-760-8040 www.goldencorral.com 180 Hanes Mall Circle; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Goody's Grill Yes 3rd Party 6:30 - 8pm M-F; 7:30am - 8pm Sa. 336-765-3100 www.goodygrill.com 599 Bethesda Road SW; Winston-Salem
Grandma Ruby's Country Cooking Yes Yes 5:30am - 2pm 336-377-9227 / 336-978-1084 6110 University Parkway; Winston-Salem NC 27105
Grecian Corner Yes 3rd Party 11am - 9pm M-Th.; 11am - 9pm F&Sa. 336-722-6937 www.greciancorner.com 101 Eden Terrace Street; Winston
Greek Guys Grill Yes 3rd Party 6am - 9pm M-Sa. 336-794-2545 www.greekguysgrill.com 2545 Somerset Center Drive; Winston-Salem
Grill-Ville Yes No 6am - 2pm M-Sa. 336-788-7282 902 East Sprague Street; Winston-Salem
Hakkachow Asian Fusion Yes No 11:30am - 8:30pm 336-893-8178 www.hakka-chow.com 615 St. George Square Court; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Healthy Made Simple Yes Limited Order Online Sun.-Thurs. for Delivery on Mon 5pm - 8:30pm 336-474-9004 www.hmsimple.com 1116 Highway 801; North Advance NC 27006
Hero House Yes 3rd Party Mon – Sat 10:30AM – 9PM Sun 12PM – 6PM 336-768-3944 https://www.herohouse.com/ 914 S Stratford Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Hot Dog City Yes Yes 10am - 10pm 336-722-8600 http://thehdcity.com/ 2300 N Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem
Hungry Howies Yes Yes 336-768-9000 3914 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem
J And J Food Mart Yes Yes 10:30am – 8:30pm M–Sa.;11:30am – 7:30pm Su. 336-283-9609 2022 S Broad St, Winston-Salem
Jason's Deli Yes Yes 10AM – 10PM 336-794-0015 https://www.jasonsdeli.com/ 1005 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Jason's Deli Yes Yes 10AM – 10PM 336-297-9195 https://www.jasonsdeli.com/ 3326 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410
Jimmy Johns: 4th Street Yes Yes 10:30am - 8pm 336-723-7244
Johnny B's Grillhouse Yes Yes 11am - 8pm M-Sa.; 11am - 2pm Su. 336-293-6009 https://www.johnnybsgrillhouse.com/ 2504 Somerset Center Drive; Winston-Salem
JuggHeads Growlers & Pints Yes No 3pm - 7pm 336-760-2026 4843 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem 27104
Kanpai Japanese Steakhouse Yes No 4pm -8pm 336-768-7799 www.Kanpaiws.com 1438 Stratford Road; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Kermits Hot Dog House Yes No 8am - until 336-788-9945 2220 Thomasville Road; Winston-Salem NC 27107
Kings Classic Bakery Yes No 10am - 5pm 336-983-2157 533 Trade Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Kings Crab Shack and Oyster Bar Yes No 4pm - 8pm F&Sa. 336-997-9219 https://www.goodvibeshospitality.com/ 520 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem
Kingz Downtown Market Yes Limited 11am – 5pm M-Sa. 336-722-4170 418 N Liberty St, Winston-Salem
Krankies Cafe Yes No 8am - 4pm 336-722-3016 www.krankiescoffee.com 211 E 3rd St, Winston-Salem
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8pm M-Th. & Sa. & Su. 336-768-7881 https://www.nclacarreta.com/ 1989 N Peace Haven Rd, Winston-Salem
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8pm M-Th. & Sa. & Su. 336-922-1133 https://www.nclacarreta.com/ 5256 Robinhood Rd, Winston-Salem
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8pm M-Th. & Sa. & Su. 336-940-2521 https://www.nclacarreta.com/ 190 NC-801, Bermuda Run
Little Richard’s Bar-N-Que Winston-Salem Yes Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-999-8037 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 109 S Stratford Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104   
Little Richard’s BBQ Clemmons Yes Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 3363-766-0401 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 6470 Stadium Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
Little Richard’s BBQ Mount Airy Yes Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-783-0227 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 455 Frederick Street, Moutn Airy NC 27030
Little Richard’s BBQ Walkertown Yes Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-754-4495 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 5182 Reidsville Road; Walkertown NC 27051
Little Richard’s BBQ Yadkinville Yes Yes 11:30am - 7:30pm Mon. - Sat. 336-679-7064 www.LittleRichardsBarbeque.com 916 S State Street; Yadkinville NC 27055
Longhorn Steakhouse Yes No 11am - 8pm 336-760-1700 www.LonghornSteakhouse.com 955 Hanes Mall Blvd.; Winston-Salem
Los Toritos Mexican Cuisine Yes 3rd Party 336-829-5232 420 Jonestown Rd, Winston-Salem
Main Street Pizza & Deli Yes No 11am - 2pm M-F; 4:30pm - 6:30pm F 336-249-2233 13 N Main St, Lexington
Marco's Pizza Yes Yes 11am - Midnight 336-771-9999 www.marcos.com 2215 Old Salisbury Road; Winston-Salem
Marco's Pizza Yes Yes 11am - Midnight 336-923-0021 www.marcos.com 4908 Reynolda Road; Winston-Salme
Mario's Pizza Yes Yes 11am - 9pm M-Sa.; noon - 8pm Su. 336-602-1410 2205 Cloverdale Ave NW, Winston-Salem
Mario's Pizza Yes Yes 11am - 9pm M-Sa.; noon - 8pm Su. 336-768-0057 1066 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem
Mario's Pizza Yes Yes 11am - 9pm M-Sa.; noon - 8pm Su. 336-778-2002 1469 River Ridge Dr, Clemmons
Mayberry Yes 3rd Party 11am - 9pm 336-724-3682 www.mayberryicecream.com/home 50-A Miller Street; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Mediterraneo Pizza & Grill Yes No 336-830-8388 3120 Gammon Lane; Clemmons NC 27012
Mellow Mushroom: 4th Street Yes Yes Normal 336-245-2820 4th Street
Midtown Café & Dessertery Yes No 8am - 6pm Su.-Th.; 8am - 6pm F&Sa. 336-724-9800 www.midtowncafews.com 151 Stratford Road NW Winston-Salme NC 27104
Milner American Southern Yes No 11:30 - 8pm Tu.-Su. 336-768-2221 630 South Stratford Road; WinstonSalem NC 27103
Miyako Japanese Restaurant Yes 3rd Party 11am - 7pm M-Th.; 11am - 8pm F&Sa 336-785-3638 5086 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem
Moe's Southwest Grill Yes Yes 11am - 8pm 336-659-9229 https://www.moes.com/ 2021 Griffith Road; Winston-Salem
Moe's Southwest Grill Yes Yes 11am - 8pm 336-443-2090 https://www.moes.com/ 3110 Gammon Lane; Clemmons
Moe's Southwest Grill Yes Yes 11am - 8pm 336-724-5920 https://www.moes.com/ 206 South Stratford Road; Winston-Salem
Monte De Rey Yes 3rd Party 336-778-1370 www.montederey.com/contact.html 1410 River Ridge Road; Clemmons NC 27012
Mossy’s Eat’s, Ales & Spirits (Clemmons) Yes No 11:30am - 8pm Mon. - Sat. 336-766-7045 www.MossyClemmons.com 6235 Towncenter Drive; Clemmons NC 27012
Mountain Fried Chicken Yes No 10:30am - 8pm 336-767-1675 www.mountainfriedchicken.com 507 Akron Drive; Winston-Salem NC 27105
Mountain Fried Chicken Yes Limited 10:30am - 8pm Pick-Up: 336-767-1676 or Delivery: 336-766-3881 www.mountainfriedchicken.com 5954 University Parkway; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Mozelles Fresh Southern Bistro Yes Yes 11am - 7pm 336-703-5400 www.mozelles.com/menu 878 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Mrs. Pumpkins Yes No 336-924-9797 www.mrspumpkins.com 3645 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem
Munch Box Yes No 11am – 6pm M-Sa.;1pm - 4pm Su. 336-842-3760 2101 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem
Murphy’s Lunch & Breakfast Too Yes Limited 7:30 - 2pm M-F 336-723-5378 207 W 3rd St, Winston-Salem
Nawab Indian Cuisine Yes 3rd Party 11:30am - 2:30 & 5pm - 10pm M-F; noon - 3pm & 5pm - 10pm S&S 336-725-3949 www.NawabIndianCuisine.com 129 South Stratford Road; Winston-Salem
O'Briens Deli Yes Yes 11am - 7pm 336-765-9722 4001 Country Club Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Old Richmond Grill Yes Yes 6am - 6pm M-F; 6am - 3pm Sa. 336-924-4295 6425 Reynolda Road; Winston-Salem
Organix Juice Bar Yes Yes 336-893-5443 1318 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem
Oso Eats Yes Limited 11:30am - 2:30pm & 5pm - 8pm (Closed Sunday) 336-293-6371 www.osorestaurantgroup.com 299 Jonestown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Pancho Villa’s Mexican Restaurant Yes Yes 11am - 9pm Su.-Th.; 11am - 9:30pm F& Sa. 336-768-6886 http://www.mypanchovillas.com/ 799 S Stratford Rd, Winston-Salem
Paul's Fine Italian Yes Yes 11am - 9pm Tu.-F; 4pm - 9pm Sa/Su. 336-768-2645 3443 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salme NC 27106
PB's Takeout Yes No 11am - 4pm M-Sa. 336-748-8990 1412 South Hawthorne Road; Winston-Salem NC
PDQ Yes Yes 11am - 8pm 336-306-5174 www.eatpdq.com 285 Harvey Street; Winston-Salem
Pie Guys Pizza & More Yes Yes 11am - 8pm (closed mon.) 336-893-7331 www.PieGuys.com 3425 Kinnamon Village Commons; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Pig-N-Out Yes No 11am - 7pm 336-946-1283 www.pignout.com 6489 Shallowford Road; Lewisville NC 27023
Pulliams Hot Dog & BBQ Yes No 10am - 5:30pm 336-767-2211 4400 Old Walkertown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27105
Putters Patio and Grill Yes 3rd Party 11am – 8pm 336-724-9990 http://putterspatioandgrill.com/ 3005 Bonhurst Dr, Winston-Salem
River Birch Lodge Yes No 4pm - 8pm 336-768-1111 www.riverbirchlodge.com 3324 Robbinhood Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
Ronni’s Restaurant Yes No 4pm - 8pm M-Th; 4pm - 9pm F&Sa. 336-766-5822 https://ronniswings.net/ 1615 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons
Roosters-A Noble Grill Yes No 11am - 8pm M-F; 3pm - 8pm Sa. 336-777-8477 www.RoostersKitchen.com 380 Knollwood Street; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Salem Kitchen Yes Yes 8:30am - 7pm M-F; 8:30am - 5pm Sa. 336-722-1155 www.SalemKitchen.com 50 Miller Street Suite E; Winston-Salem NC 27104
Sampan Chinese Restaurant Yes No 12pm – 8pm Tu. - Su. 336-777-8266 985 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem
Sir Winston Wine Loft Yes No 336-722-0795 104 West 4th Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Skrimp Shack Yes Yes 10:30 - 9pm Mon-Fri. & 11am - 9pm Sun. 336-331-3026 www.TheSkrimpShack.com 1103 Silas Creek Parkwway; Winston-Salem NC 27127
Smitty's Grille Yes No 4pm - 9pm 336-993-6699 www.smittysgrille.com 838 South Main Street; Kernersville NC 27284
Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails Yes Yes 4:30 - 8:30 W-Sa. 336-893-8737 https://socialsouthernkitchen.com/ 5232 Robinhood Village Dr, Winston-Salem
Steak & Shake Patterson Avenue Yes 3rd Party 9am - Midnight 336-744-3335 www.SteaknShake.com 4684 N Patterson Avenue; Winston-Salem 27101
Stoked Woodfired Pub Yes Yes 4:30pm - 8:30pm W-Sa. 336-815-8000 https://www.stokedwoodfiredpub.com/ 5312 Robinhood Village Dr, Winston-Salem
Tanoshii Japanese and Chinese Restaurant Yes Yes 11am - 8pm 336-760-0206 1555 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem
Taste of the Triad Yes Yes Closed M; 11:30am - 7pm Tu.-Fr.; 11:30am – 4pm Sa.; 11:30am – 6pm Su. 336-448-5932 www.TasteOfTheTriad.com 4320 Old Walkertown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27105
Tequila Mexican Restaurant Yes Yes noon - 8pm M-Sa. 336-727-9547 http://tequilarestaurantws.com/ 2802 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem
Thai Harmony Yes 3rd Party 11am - 3pm & 5pm - 10pm 336-842-5532 www.ThaiHarmonyWS.com 103 West 3rd Street; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Thai Sawatdee Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8pm 336-725-1332 http://thaisawatdee.net/ 2281 Cloverdale Ave NW, Winston-Salem
The Basil Leaf Yes Yes 11am - 2:30 & 5pm - 9pm Tu.-F; noon - 9pm Sa.&Su. 336-283-9133 https://basilleafthai.com/ 690 St. George Court; Winston-Salem
The Diner Yes No 336-765-9150 108 North Gordon Drive; Winston-Salem
The Greek Grill Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8pm 336-293-4777 www.thegreekgrillclemmons.com 1520 Lewisville Clemmons Road; Clemmons
The Katharine Brasserie and Bar Yes No 8am - 10am & 5:30pm - 8:30pm 336-761-0203 401 N Main St, Winston-Salem
The Loop Pizza Grill Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8:30pm 336-703-9882 https://www.looppizzagrill.com/ 320 S. Stratford Road; Winston-Salem
The Loop Pizza Grill Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8:30pm 336-992-4400 https://www.looppizzagrill.com/ 1030 S Main Street; Kernersville
The Peanut House Yes No 11:30am - 6pm M-Sa. 3100 N. Patterson Avenue; Winston-Salem
The Porch Kitchen and Cantina Yes Yes 10am - 11am Seniors; 11am - 8pm 336-893-8361 www.dinnersontheporch.com 840 Mill Works Street; Winston-Salem
The Sherwood Yes Limited 11:30am - 2:30pm & 5pm - 8pm (Closed Sunday) 336-842-3345 www.thesherwood.com 3348 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salem NC 27106
TJ's Deli Yes No 336-748-0155 www.MyTJsDeli.com 1211 Silas Creek Parkway; Winston-Salem
Umi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge Yes No 3pm-9pm 336-999-7227 www.Umi.hibachi.com/menu/ 1280 Creekshire Way; Winston-Salem NC 27103
Villa Grill in Tangelwoods Commons Yes Ltd+3rdPty 11:30am - 9pm m-Sa. & 11:30 - 8om SU. 336-712-1991/336-712-1998 www.villagrillnc.com 4146 Clemmons Road; Clemmons NC 27012
Village Juice Co Yes Yes 7:30am - 7pm M-F, 9am - 6pm Sa. & 10am - 5pm Su. 336-986-9402 www.VillageJuiceCo.com 205 Strattford Road; Winston-Salem NC 2103
Village Tavern - Reynolda Village Yes No 11am - 8pm   336-748-0221   www.VillageTavern.com 221 Reynolda Village;  Winston-Salem, NC  27106
Village Tavern - Stratford/Hanes Yes No 11am - 8pm   336-760-8686   www.VillageTavern.com 2000 Griffith Road (corner of Stratford & Hanes Mall);  Winston-Salem, NC  27103 
Vincenzo's Yes Yes 11am - 2pm & 4:30pm - 8pmF-Sa.; 4:30pm - 8pm Su. 336-765-3176 www.vincenzospizzawinstonsalemnc.com 3449 Robinhood Road; Winston-Salem
Walkertown Seafood Shack Yes 3rd Party 11am - 8:30 Tu.-Th&Su.; 11am-9:30 F&Sa. 336-595-2932 www.walkertownseafoodshack.com 2890 Darrow Road; Walkertown NC 27051
Wallburg Grill & Pizzeria Yes Limited 8am - 8pm M-Sa.; 8am - 2pm Su. 336-769-1149 www.WallburgPizzeria.com 10479 North NC Highway 109; Winston-Salem NC 27107
Washington Perk: Dtwn 4th Yes No 7:30 - 9pm M-F; 8am - 9pm Sa/Su. 4th Street
Wayback Burgers Yes 3rd Party 11am - 9pm Su.-Th; 11am - 10pm F&Sa. 336-602-2066 www.WaybackBurgers.com 3872 Oxford Station Way; Winston-Salem
West End Poke Yes Yes 11am - 8pm 336-842-3712 http://westendpoke.com/ 750 Summit St, Winston-Salem
West Town Restaurant Yes No 10:30am - 9pm 336-945-3348 4371 Styers Ferry Rd, Winston-Salem
Willow’s Bistro Yes No 4pm - 8pm W-Sa. 336-293-4601 https://www.goodvibeshospitality.com/ 300 S Liberty St, Winston-Salem
Wine Merchants - Vin 205 Yes No 11am - 7pm 336-765-8175 www.vin205.com 205 South Stratford Road N1; Winston-Salem NC 27103
XCARET Yes FREE Normal 336-955-1345 4th Street
Yound Cardinal Café & Company Yes Yes 8am - 2pm 336-448-5188 4th Street
Zack’s Famous Frozen Yogurt Yes No 11am - 9pm M-Sa.; 1pm - 9pm Su. 336-768-8122 305 Jonestown Rd, Winston-Salem
Zesto Burgers and Ice Cream Yes Yes 11am - 8pm Mon-Sat 336-793-5548 www.ZestoBurgers.com 2600 New Walkertown Road; Winston-Salem NC 27101
Zoe's Family Restaurant Yes No 7am - 8pm M-Sa. 336-293-6757 5008 Old Walkertown Road; Winston-Salme
Zoe's Family Restaurant Yes Yes 8am - 2pm M-F 336-842-5000 3060 Trenwest Drive; Winston-Salem

