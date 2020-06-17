With summer upon us, you will want to get out of the house at some point to enjoy the warmth. Whether it’s that summer road trip you’ve been planning for months or taking care of some much needed home improvements, make sure your home and auto are properly covered. Stef Hamilton, CLU, FLMI and his staff at State Farm are here to help.

About State Farm Agent Stef Hamilton

Stef has been working for State Farm for 30 years and enjoys the quality of the products, his team, and the company’s outstanding reputation. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1985 with a Psychology degree and also studied Spanish. Within his time at State Farm, he has improved upon his insurance credentials by attending the American College and earning such degrees as Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Fellow Life Management Institute (FLMI). His agency has been awarded the Bronze Tablet, Silver Scroll and Golden Triangle, which represent the quality manner in which they handle claims and keep their clients properly covered.

Why You Should Choose Stef Hamilton with State Farm

State Farm writes policies to everyone in need of quality, affordable, insurance. Unlike other insurance agencies, State Farm offers award-winning customer service, award-winning claims handling, and lasting relationships between you and your agent.

Stef provides all services State Farm has to offer and has knowledgeable, experienced team members ready to help, especially when it comes to your insurance needs. When accidents happen, Stef and his team make the claims process comfortable and easy. They pride themselves in helping rid the stress of everyday life so you can focus on things that matter the most. Stef is also well versed on financial services in the areas of Life insurance, banking, and investment products.

If you’re new to State Farm, it’s easy to switch. Set up an appointment in person, online in the comfort of your own home, or through the 24-hour customer service team.

Contact Stef Hamilton Today

Stef and his staff are accessible Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday by appointment only. The agency is located on the northeast corner of Bodford Street and S. Hawthorne Road, in between Baptist and Forsyth hospitals. For more information, visit www.StefHamilton.com or call 336-765-0301 today.

Make the change now so you know that someone has your back while you enjoy your summer. Contact Stef and his team today because “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”