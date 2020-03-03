With 60 miles of scenic coastline and over 20 million visitors every year, Myrtle Beach is one of the hottest vacation spots in the United States.

In 2019, the Myrtle Beach area was ranked number one on USA Today’s“50 Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live,” and it was selected as one of Southern Living’s“The South’s Best Beach Towns 2019.”

Exciting developments are on the horizon over the next few years. Here are a few to look forward to:

Penguin Playhouse at Ripley’s Aquarium

Ripley’s Aquarium has developed an interactive expansion this year called Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse that will feature an African penguin exhibit with floor-to-ceiling viewing glass and a 360-degree tunnel for guests to walk through. The expansion is set to be the largest in the aquarium’s history.

Reopened Nature Center

Three years after the previous center was destroyed in a fire, Huntington Beach State Park will open a new and expanded nature center. It will feature a birding area, an exhibit with live animals, and a classroom with an expected opening shortly this spring.

Cultural Arts Center

Coastal Caroline University and Myrtle Beach are developing property downtown for a cultural arts center. The center will include a 300-seat theater, art gallery, reception area, dressing rooms, and space for rehearsals. The city is expected to host up to 30 productions per year. Construction of the center will begin in 2021 with an anticipated finish date of spring 2022.

Shops and Homes Together

Planning has been announced for a mixed-use complex on Seventh Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, called the Gateway Galleria. The lower level is expected to host 18,000 square feet of retail shops, restaurants, and lifestyle outlets, while the top three floors will be dedicated to condos.

New Restaurants, Shops, and More at the Mall

The Myrtle Beach Mall is planning a $150 million redevelopment for a waterfront retail and restaurant space called “The District.” Plans include restaurants, sports bars, retail shops, clubs, and a boutique hotel, with a promenade and garden at the center.

Surf Park and Outdoor Theater

The first humanmade surf park in North Carolina will find its home in Myrtle Beach by 2021. Along with a lagoon that will create 2- to 6-foot high waves, American Surf Park will include an amphitheater that can seat 15,000 people.

Big Air Trampoline Park

This year, Myrtle Beach will open a Big Air Trampoline Park, over 38,000 square feet in size, with more than 20 attractions for guests of all ages, including jumping courts, climbing walls, and more. The park will include a Big Air Parent Lounge with comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi, and food and drinks.

A Brewery with a Bar over the Lake

This spring, Barefoot Landing will be home to Crooked Hammock Brewery, an all-ages, pet-friendly escape featuring craft beer, indoor and outdoor seating for over 500 guests, hammocks, a playground, bocce ball courts, corn hole, firepits, and a bar set over the lake. Crooked Hammock Brewery’s menu features backyard cookout-inspired foods.

Football bowl games

The first-ever college football bowl game is coming to South Carolina. The Myrtle Beach Bowl, which will be shared by Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, and the Sun Belt, will be held at Brooks Stadium at CCU, with the three conferences participating in the game four times each from 2020 to 2025. The games will be televised by ESPN.

To see more attractions and developments coming to Myrtle Beach, check out VisitMyrtleBeach.com.