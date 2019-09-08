NATIONALS 9, BRAVES 4: Max Scherzer won for the first time in two months, Juan Soto homered and Washington stopped NL East leading Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak. Yan Gomes homered twice, and Adam Eaton and Asdrubal Cabrera each had three RBIs to help Washington end a four-game skid. Scherzer (10-5) had not gotten a decision in four starts since beating Kansas City on July 6, a span that included nearly a month on the injured list because of a bad back. The three-time Cy Young Award winner won his eighth straight decision, allowing one run and two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts. He stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth by striking out Tyler Flowers. Scherzer has a 1.71 ERA in 14 starts since a May 17 loss to the Chicago Cubs. His 2.56 season ERA is second in the NL to Hyun-Jin Ryu’s 2.45. RANGERS 10, ORIOLES 4: Rookie Nick Solak had three hits and four RBIs, Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor homered, and Texas completed its first four-game sweep at Baltimore in 37 years. MARLINS 9, ROYALS 0: Sandy Alcantara became the first Marlins pitcher with two shutouts in his rookie season since Dontrelle Willis as Miami beat Kansas City. RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 3: Tyler Glasnow struck out five over two innings in his return from a four-month layoff, and Tampa Bay beat Toronto to complete a four-game sweep. REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen lined a game-ending, pinch-hit double in the ninth inning to help Cincinnati snap Arizon’s five-game winning streak. CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 0: Jack Flaherty had another strong start in his scintillating second half, scattering five hits over eight electric innings to lead St. Louis over the Pittsburgh. INDIANS 5, TWINS 2: Mike Clevenger won his 10th straight decision, and Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered as Cleveland held off Minnesota. WHITE SOX 5, ANGELS 1: Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, Jose Abreu got his 31st of the season, and Chicago beat Los Angeles. ASTROS 21, MARINERS 1: Gerrit Cole celebrated his 29th birthday by allowing one hit with 15 strikeouts in a season-high eight innings, and Houston routed Felix Hernandez and Seattle to complete a four-game sweep. PHILLIES 10, METS 7: Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as Philadelphia overcame an early deficit and outlasted New York to further tighten the NL wild-card race. BREWERS 8, CUBS 5: Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the Brewers’ five-run fourth inning against Jon Lester, and Milwaukee beat Chicago to tighten the NL wild-card race. ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 1: Sean Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and Oakland beat Detroit. PADRES 2, ROCKIES 1 (10): Wil Myers singled in Manny Machado with one out in the 10th inning to give San Diego a win over Colorado. It was the third career walkoff hit for Myers
