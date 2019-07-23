Salem Distributing Co. Inc., based in Winston-Salem, said Tuesday it has acquired HHH Tempering Resources, Inc., a glass-industry technical team and fabrication machinery provider.
HHH will serve as a wholly owned subsidiary of Salem. Its operations will move to Winston-Salem from Vancouver, Wash., and New Kensington, Pa.
Salem said the deal “substantially increases its foothold in the flat glass industry through its flat glass and mirror unit.”
Salem Distributing is a 100% employee-owned certified company founded in 1934 with sales representatives and support staff. It has operations in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.