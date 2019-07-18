RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0: Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston left-hander struck out 12 in six innings for his first regular-season win at Fenway Park in more than a year with a victory over Toronto. Sale (4-9) gave up both hits to earn his first victory anywhere in a month and first at home since July 11, 2018 — a span of 14 starts. It was his 11th game this season with 10 or more strikeouts.
ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 5: Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning and Kansas City stayed hot, completing a four-game sweep of Chicago. The four-game winning streak is Kansas City’s longest of the season.
PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 6: Bryce Harper tied the game with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia to a victory over Los Angeles.
MARLINS 4, PADRES 3: Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and Miami earned its first walkoff victory of the year by beating San Diego. Five Marlins pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.
YANKEES 6-5, RAYS 2-1: The Savages of The Stadium. That’s what the New York Yankees are in the mind of manager of Aaron Boone. Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a doubleheader.New York rallied to win the second game nd reopen an eight-game AL East lead over the second-place Rays. Luke Voit tied the score in the fifth with his first home run since June 14, and catcher Mike Zunino caused Charlie Morton to balk home the tiebreaking run in a four-run sixth.
INDIANS 6, TIGERS 3: Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings, Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and Cleveland beat Detroit for the 11th straight time. Cleveland swept the four-game series and moved to 12-1 against Detroit this season. The Indians have won five straight and 11 of 13 overall.
CARDINALS 7, REDS 4: Tommy Edman snapped a sixth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and St. Louis beat Cincinnati for its fifth win in six games. All-Star Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Edman broke it open an inning later.
NATIONALS 13, BRAVES 4: Stephen Strasburg had a three-run homer among his three hits and set a franchise-record for a pitcher with five RBIs, as surging Washington routed Atlanta. Washington had four extra-base hits, including Strasburg’s homer, in an eight-run third inning.