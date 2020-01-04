GREENSBORO — Since arriving in town two months ago, Ryan Deal has taken a crash course on the city’s arts and culture scene.
He has met with more than 40 arts leaders and creators. He has visited galleries, theaters, museums and maker spaces.
He attended a Greensboro Symphony concert, an art show at GreenHill gallery and the Festival of Lights.
“My role certainly is to be out and visible and experience the creative community,” Deal said from his office in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center, home to City Arts programs and nonprofit arts organizations.
As the city’s first chief creative economy officer, Deal also gathers fodder to further shape and celebrate the city’s creative future.
Topping concerns and needs of organizations and artists: the money, space and marketing to further spread their work to the community.
“By the spring, we will have some specific actions that we will begin laying out that address all three of those areas,” Deal said.
He said he wants to learn more and share ideas with his city government bosses and team, before he reveals them publicly.
Deal lays the groundwork to lead the city in implementing its Cultural Arts Master Plan, adopted by the City Council in December 2018.
Creating his job and the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs that he heads were two primary recommendations in the “Creative Greensboro” plan.
The plan came from the work of a volunteer community task force, appointed by the City Council and consultants the council hired to help. Council member Nancy Hoffmann and philanthropic consultant Jacquie Gilliam led the group.
With nonprofit arts organizations facing financial challenges, the plan calls for city government to take a more active, focused role in supporting local arts and culture, in collaboration with other organizations.
“This is an exciting moment in Greensboro’s story,” Deal said.
His office has taken over management of the cultural center and City Arts, part of local government that offers music, art, theater and dance. They had been under the Parks and Recreation Department.
With city budget planning soon to start for the fiscal year that begins July 1, he ponders what should happen from here.
“I think there are really fantastic, talented, innovative, creative leaders all across this community who are already doing great work,” Deal said. “I hope that we will be able to leverage opportunities that really shine the spotlight on those folks and provide some support to the great work they are trying to do. But of equal if not more importance, connect the community to that work.”
Hoffmann views “access, equity and inclusion” as Creative Greensboro’s major guiding points.
“To the extent that we can increase that, we are meeting our obligation to our citizens for opening arts and culture up to them,” Hoffmann said.
Local creative advocate Phillip Marsh, who has brought more public murals to the city, hopes the plan helps revitalize its eastern section to close the gap of economic disparity.
“We, the citizens of east Greensboro, would hope to continue to see more diversified programming for all of Greensboro,” Marsh said. “For too long in our city, it has been a case of creative programming stopping at Murrow Boulevard.”
While he agrees on the goals of access, equity and inclusion, “We all differ drastically on how close we are to achieving those goals,” Marsh said.
Deal, 38, is a practicing artist himself. He majored in vocal performance at UNCG, and performed in musical theater during 13 years in Charlotte.
He loved Greensboro and didn’t want to leave, he said. But professional opportunities in Charlotte lured him away.
His time in Charlotte included eight years in various roles with the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and 22 months as director of advancement for the nonprofit Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.
For five years, he has served on the board of the Greensboro-based N.C. Theatre Conference.
Now he’s back in a city that has grown since his time here, earning $100,694 a year with a much easier commute.
The 30-page “Creative Greensboro” plan serves as Deal’s guidebook as the chief strategist and advocate in advancing this city’s cultural life.
“It’s not for the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs to do by ourselves,” he said. “And it’s certainly not for even any number of partners to all do in one year.”
The plan calls for creating a Cultural Affairs Commission as a policy-making and advisory board. It would work with the office to develop policies and act as a liaison to City Council.
Hoffmann wants to see that board with nine to 15 members, and in place by July 1.
Deal’s position acknowledges the relationship between arts and economic development.
A national study released in 2017 found that, in Guilford County, the nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $162.2 million in annual economic activity through spending by organizations and their audiences.
That supports the equivalent of 5,963 full-time jobs and generates nearly $15.6 million in government revenue.
The city already puts $7 million annually into support of its Cultural Center, History Museum and Science Center and related staff, programming and maintenance costs, Hoffmann said. That includes $450,000 in Community Partners grants that went to 12 organizations this fiscal year.
The plan recommends a Grants for the Arts program, with a minimum annual budget of $500,000.
That would consolidate funds now spent through the Community Partners funding program.
Organizations and artists wonder how that Grants for the Arts program will play out, Deal said.
They also expressed concern about access to spaces to create and present cultural programming.
The plan seeks a study of policies and procedures for residency and use of space in the cultural center at 200 N. Davie St., where 15 nonprofit arts organizations now rent space for $1 a year. Several have been there for decades.
“There are folks who say that they run into challenges in finding space to present their cultural programs to the community,” Deal said. “They don’t necessarily see the cultural center as the fix for that. But they hope that I’ll be a partner in thinking systematically around the availability of space throughout the community.”
Hoffman wants an appropriate amount of space given to organizations there and wonders how other burgeoning arts groups can use it. She also wants to see more activity there.
“There are times of day that it’s more active than others,” Hoffmann said. “How do you make that a robust space for much of the day? How do you get people to know it’s there and come in and have something that is appealing to them there?
Hoffmann also wonders whether some city programs duplicate those offered in the private sector.
Deal has learned that artists and organizations need help marketing their creative programming to the community to increase attendance.
“The plan talks about a calendar, but I think it’s more than a calendar,” Deal said. “There are plenty of calendars already.”
“... But what there definitely needs to be is some gasoline in the tank to drive broad community awareness of the great things that are already on those calendars or that would be on that calendar,” Deal said.
He’s also exploring adding an artist fellowship program, where a professional artist might join his office temporarily to help move the plan forward. The plan suggests that it might become a permanent fellowship that rotates throughout city departments.
Hoffmann also wants to explore the right partnership with ArtsGreensboro, the nonprofit organization that raises money to build and enhance the local arts scene. She suggests that the city could draw on its grant-making expertise.
This fiscal year, ArtsGreensboro provided $393,000 in grants to nonprofit arts organizations, artists and teachers.
Laura Way, president and chief executive officer of ArtsGreensboro, wants to partner with the city on a grant-making program to infuse more dollars into the arts community. She and Deal have met weekly.
The plan calls for a nonprofit agency with grant-making experience to serve as external grants manager for a three-year trial period.
Deal’s office would develop and oversee guidelines for using city money. The agency would match city funds 2 to 1.
ArtsGreensboro wants to be that grants manager, Way said. Its ArtsFund already aims to raise $1 million this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Deal, Way said, “is all about having a systematic approach.”
“He’s a good match for what we want to achieve as a city,” Way said.
