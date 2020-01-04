Creative Greensboro: Cultural Arts Master Plan

The Cultural Arts Master Plan, condensed:

Strategy 1: Provide sustained support for arts and culture by enhancing and expanding resources

• Establish an Office of Arts and Culture dedicated to arts and cultural development, with a full-time director

• Consolidate existing city expenditures on arts and culture

• Establish a Cultural Affairs Commission

• Establish annual Grants for the Arts program, with a minimum annual budget of $500,000

• Create annual innovation/risk prize to increase creative activity

• Engage outside nonprofit with grant-making experience for three-year trial period as external grants manager

Strategy 2: Foster Cultural Equity and Arts Participation for all Greensboro residents

• Draft and adopt a Cultural Equity Policy

• Identify culturally specific and emerging arts and cultural organizations

• Examine opportunities for supporting and expanding in-school and out-of-school arts education

• Create a comprehensive leadership program

• Examine existing policies and procedures for residency and usage of space in the Greensboro Cultural Center

• Launch a Citywide Culture Pass — including passes that target youth and college students — and an EBT/Access Program

• Support neighborhoods to broaden and diversify arts experiences

Strategy 3: Create a Prosperous Environment for Artists and Arts/Cultural Organizations

• Provide individual artists and creative entrepreneurs with professional support systems

• Create an artist-in-residence program

• Implement programs that enable the arts and cultural sector to be more resilient, agile and adaptive

• Support greater access to facilities for artists, creative businesses and arts organizations for rehearsals, performances, exhibitions and work space

Strategy 4: Support Development of a Vibrant City Through the Arts

• Develop cultural districts and cultural hubs for promotion and economic development.

• Expand the role of public art as a key element to enhance and celebrate Greensboro

• Augment the emerging grants program

• Initiate a coordinated audience development initiative

• Coordinate a centralized effort to strengthen existing arts, culture and event promotion and communication tools.

For the full plan, visit greensboro-nc.gov/GCAMP.