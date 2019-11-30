Panthers Saints Football

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs, during the second half at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Rush hour

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns, should be able to put together a strong performance against Washington. Page B6

