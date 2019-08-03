Thanks to a quality start from Konnor Pilkington and six runs in the first two innings from the offense, the Winston-Salem Dash got a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark.
Pilkington (3-8), making his 14th start for the Dash (58-48), stifled the Mudcats’ (57-55) bats. He held Carolina without a hit for the first four innings before giving up a single to Eddie Silva to start the fifth. Pilkington allowed just two runs on three hits, striking out seven against two walks.
Winston-Salem got off to a fast start against Carolina starter Matt Smith (4-9). Steele Walker and Mitch Roman led off the game with back-to-back singles before Andrew Vaughn drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Craig Dedelow ripped a double to right, scoring Walker and Roman to make it 2-0.
With runners at second and third, Carlos Perez hit a sacrifice fly to left field to push the lead to three runs and advance Dedelow to third. Jameson Fisher then hit another sacrifice fly to bring home Dedelow and make it 4-0.
The Dash added to their lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Walker drew a walk. Then, Roman smashed a two-run homer into left, pushing the lead to 6-0. Roman finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Carolina rallied in the top of the eighth against Dash reliever Wyatt Burns. With runners at second and third, Mario Feliciano singled into left field to score Zach Clark and make it 6-3. Then, Payton Henry hit a sacrifice fly into right field, scoring Turang to pull the Mudcats within in two. However, Burns induced a groundout from Silva to end the inning.
The Dash ends its three-game set with the Mudcats today at 2. Righty Jonathan Stiever (4-3, 2.20 ERA) will start for Winston-Salem against lefty Aaron Ashby (2-5, 3.55 ERA).