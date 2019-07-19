CUBS 6, PADRES 5: Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead grand slam and Chicago overcame an early home run by Manny Machado to beat San Diego. Javier Baez also homered for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won six of seven since the All-Star break.
BLUE JAYS 12, TIGERS 1: Marcus Stroman breezed through seven scoreless innings, and Toronto batted around in both the fourth and the sixth on its way to a rout of Detroit. Teoscar Hernandez homered for Toronto, which scored four runs in the fourth and five in the sixth, sending 10 batters to the plate in each inning. Stroman (6-10) allowed six hits. The All-Star right-hander struck out five.
INDIANS 10, ROYALS 5: Rookie Oscar Mercado went 5 for 5 and drove in two runs as Cleveland won its sixth straight game. Mercado had an RBI double in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth. He also scored twice. Mercado is batting .423 (11 for 26) with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last eight games.
ORIOLES 11, RED SOX 2: Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton homered off David Price, and Baltimore got six solid innings from rookie right-hander John Means in a rout of Boston. Price (7-3) allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk in four innings.
YANKEES 8, ROCKIES 2: Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead, grand slam, a trio of ex-Rockies beat up on their former team and New York rolled past Colorado. Aaron Judge added a two-run homer, and J.A. Happ (8-5) struck out eight while pitching two-run ball over five innings for the Yankees.
WHITE SOX 9, RAYS 2: Leury Garcia had four hits, including three doubles, Reynaldo Lopez won for the first time in six starts and Chicago stopped a seven-game losing streak.
PHILLIES 6, PIRATES 1: Bryce Harper’s go-ahead RBI single was one of 15 hits Philadelphia used to beat Pittsburgh, giving itback-to-back victories for the first time since July 2. Rookie outfielder Adam Haseley added a solo homer to start the scoring and a run-scoring double to cap it for the Phillies.
BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3: Josh Donaldson’s bases-loaded single off Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning lifted Atlanta over Washington after Luke Jackson allowed a tying, two-run homer to Victor Robles in the top half.
CARDINALS 12, REDS 11: Jose Martinez homered and singled during a 10-run rally in the sixth inning and St. Louis overcame a seven-run deficit for a wild win over Cincinnati.