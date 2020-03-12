Organizers of the RiverRun International Film Festival are still planning to go through with this year’s festival, but they are taking new precautions in light of concerns about COVID-19.
“At this point, we are monitoring the situation closely on a daily basis,” said Rob Davis, executive director of the festival. “The health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, staff and community is always of paramount importance, and that is certainly the case this year.”
RiverRun, which starts March 26, draws thousands of visitors to Winston-Salem each year to attend film screenings, parties and panel discussions.
Davis said the festival is keeping up-to-date on all briefings from local, state and national authorities on the situation and recommendations that are applicable to public gatherings.
Among the precautions RiverRun is taking, Davis said, will be extra sanitation procedures and making hand sanitizer available at all venues and larger events.
They are also monitoring other film festivals taking place around the same time, including Tribeca, the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, The Atlanta Film Festival, and festivals in Minneapolis, Cleveland and other places.
At last word, those festivals were still scheduled.
In North Carolina, the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham canceled its April event.
Among changes at other festivals, SXSW, a film, music and technology festival held in Austin that Davis said is “unique in many ways,” has been canceled; the Bentonville Film Festival, held in Arkansas, has moved from late April to August; and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has moved its dates from April to October. Overseas, film festivals in Prague, Greece, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland have been postponed or canceled.
Several films that were scheduled to have their world premieres at SXSW will be playing at RiverRun, including “My Darling Vivian,” a documentary about Johnny Cash’s first wife; “Teenage Badass,” a comedy about a band on the cusp of fame; and “Freeland,” a drama about an aging marijuana farmer facing changes in her business after pot is legalized. That film’s star, Krisha Fairchild, is being honored with the Spark Award at this year’s RiverRun.
