GREENSBORO — Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens has received a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Performance with Francesco Turrisi.

Their song, "I'm on My Way," was among nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards announced Wednesday morning. 

They are among five nominees in their category.

Amythyst Kiah, who was among singers touring this year with Giddens, received a nomination for writing Best American Roots Song, "Black Myself."

The song appeared on the album "Songs of Our Native Daughters," featuring Kiah, Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.

The nomination is the latest honor for Giddens, 42, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an international career.

She recorded with the African American string band Carolina Chocolate Drops before going solo. Its album, “Genuine Negro Jig,” won a 2011 Grammy Award for best traditional folk album.

She made her solo recording debut in 2015 with "Tomorrow Is My Turn." It received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album.

In 2016, Giddens was nominated in the category of Best American Roots Performance for "Factory Girl," the title track of her extended play album of the same name. The album was nominated for Best Folk Album.

She won a 2017 “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation and the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass.

Also among Grammy nominees announced Wednesday are Winston-Salem native Joe Troop and his band, Che Apalache. "Rearrange My Heart" was nominated for Best Folk Album.

Other 2020 Grammy nominees with North Carolina ties are rapper J. Cole, raised in Fayetteville; country singer Eric Church, born in Granite Falls; Charlotte rapper DaBaby; singer Iron & Wine of the Triangle; and the band Bon Iver, whose members have ties to Durham. 

Awards will be presented live on Jan. 26 from Los Angeles' Staples Center and broadcast on the CBS Television Network from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Eastern time. 

Lisa O'Donnell of the Winston-Salem Journal contributed to this story.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

