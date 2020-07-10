The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virus.
RetailClothing company Express has reopened about 95% of its stores as of Monday. The chain anticipates the rest of its stores reopening in the coming weeks.
Express currently has ship from store capabilities at more than 330 locations and buy-online-pick-up-at-a-store service enacted at more than 275 stores. It plans to have buy-online-pick-up-at-a-store service available at all locations by the end of the third quarter. Express has more than 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Comparable sales for open stores were down more than 50% in early May but improved to a decline of approximately 15% by the third week in June. Traffic was down about 65% in early May. By the third week of June, traffic was down approximately 30%.
Mask on
Starbucks will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the U.S., beginning on July 15. The company said in a blog post that at select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks items, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the app or placing an order for delivery.
Cup of joe
Since shelter-in-place orders began in the U.S. in mid-March, consumers have changed their morning coffee routine. GrubHub said Friday that its data indicates that Americans are seeking out a cooler start to their day, with orders of cold brew soaring by 232%.
Americans are also seeking out comfort foods and alcohol while they stay at home. The spicy chicken sandwich is 353% more popular under quarantine, according to GrubHub. A red velvet cupcake is 196% more popular.
Orders of meal kits are up 55% in quarantine compared with a year ago. GrubHub says the most popular orders include do-it-yourself kits for burgers, lobster rolls, salads, pizzas and gyros.
Travel
- Allegiant Travel Co.’s number of passengers in June dropped 45.6% from the prior-year period, according to preliminary data.
The airline had 867,207 passengers last month compared with approximately 1.6 million a year ago. Departures declined 20% to 8,940. Allegiant said it operated 70% of its schedule in June and plans to run about 75% of its schedule into the third quarter but will make any necessary adjustments as dictated by demand trends.
For the second quarter, Allegiant’s number of passengers tumbled 69.4% to 1.3 million. Its departures fell 50.3% to 14,683.
- The government said Friday that U.S. Airlines shed the equivalent of 20,100 full-time jobs, about 3%, from mid-April through mid-May. Airlines can’t furlough workers until October under the terms of $25 billion in federal payroll aid, but they have been encouraging people to take buyouts and quit.
- Standard & Poor’s downgraded United Airlines’ credit one notch deeper into junk territory, to B+, citing a setback in air travel’s recovery when the coronavirus spikes. United said this week that bookings have slowed because of a flare-up in virus cases, and it warned 36,000 employees could be furloughed in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.