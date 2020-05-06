To be listed in our virtual (or actual) calendar, send your events to relisheditor@wsjournal.com with “virtual events” in the subject line.
In-person events
Dale Cole and the Virtual Village: Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at Compare Foods Supermarket, 951 Silas Creek Parkway, and 2:30 p.m. at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., with Antonio Sage; 4-6 p.m. at Zesto Burgers and Ice Cream, 2600 New Walkertown Road, with Fame the DJ. Event with JukeBox Rehab to be announced. Visit Dale Cole and the Virtual Village on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations go to local charities.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
Books
Wake Reads: Wake Forest students, staff and alumni provide children with educational entertainment. www.youtube.com and search “Wake reads.”
Fun StuffMay the Course Virtual 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run: Through May 30. www.maythecourserace.com.
Monica and Jerome’s International Dance Experience: Online classes. Classes range from 6-years-old to adults. $15 for each class or $100 for nine classes. www.MJIDE.com
Muse Winston-Salem: Tell your story of Winston-Salem during Covid-19. www.sites.google.com/view/musewscovid19,
Music
Local Music Check-up With Dr Jon: 7-8 p.m. Mondays. Co-hosts Jon Epstein and The Big Kahuna spin diverse, locally produced music on radio station 96.3 FM, 980 AM in the Triad, and online at www.WTOB980.com, and https;//facebook.com/thecheckup.
Uncle Watson’s Widow: Three newly recorded songs for free download at https://www.reverbnation.com/drjonepstein. Uncle Watson’s Widow is a collective of local rock musicians led by bassist/guitarist and producer Jon Epstein. Musicians include Kate Evans, Doug Davis, Matt D’Amico, Kim King, Benjy Johnson and Kenji Brown.
Colin Allured: plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays; Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
James Vincent Carroll: www.jvcmusic.info, Venmo: @jvcmusicrocks, CashApp: $jvcmusicrocks, PayPal: www.paypal.me/jvcmusicrocks
Marvelous Funkshun: www.marvelousfunkshun.bandcamp.com
William Hinson: www.smarturl.it/williamhinsonspotify.
Clay Howard: sells his music on vinyl at www.clayhoward.com; you can see him on YouTube.
Joshua Moyer: PayPal: musicjoshua@gmail.com; Venmo: @Dichotomyllc; Solo acoustic: www.facebook.com/MusicJoshua; Watchtower (DMB Tribute): www.facebook.com/WatchtowerDMB; Downward Spiral (NIN Tribute): www.facebook.com/DownwardSpiralNIN; White Pont (Deftones Tribute): www.facebook.com/whiteponyNC
Terry VunCannon: VunCannon plays lap steel guitar (and also makes them) with Whiskey Foxtrot. You can buy his most recent solo single for 99 cents at https://tinyurl.com/shadowmachine and see his lap steels at www.vmuselap steels.com/
Joshua West: You can buy West’s music at http://joshuawest.bandcamp.com/ or listen on Spotify. He is on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/joshua westmusic, Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/songsofjoshua west/; PayPal: paypal.me/schwestmusic; and Venmo: NewTreeCreative.
Whiskey Foxtrot: Whiskey Foxtrot is a five-piece Americana/Roots Rock/Alt-Country band. Music and merch at www.whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com/ . Find out more at www.facebook.com/whiskeyfoxtrotmusic/, www.youtube.com/channel/UCm4hcNZ2wZ0-Eaco2iHshgQ; listen on Spotify; PayPal: whiskeyfoxtrotmusic@gmail.com .
Open Mic Night: 5 p.m. May 26. Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, WS. Local musicians will be playing covers and original songs while sheltering in place. www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com.
Winston-Salem Symphony: The biggest band in town is presenting “Musician Moments” every Monday at 8 p.m. and “Camera 1” at 8 on Fridays on Facebook (@wssymphony) and YouTube. Timothy Redmond, music director, has curated an online series of notable excerpts from recent symphony concerts to ease the pain of the pandemic. Free. They’ll be archived at www.wssymphony.org. You can subscribe to next season return-to-live concerts.
Screenings
RiverRun’s 2020 North Carolina Shorts Programs One and Two: Through May 8. www.riverrunfilm.com/film/nc-shorts-1-2020 and www.riverrunfilm.com/film/nc-shorts-2-2020.
Support/SocialTides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Visual Art
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/online-educational-resources.
Kaleideum: Kaleideum At Home videos at www.youtu.be/NvppwMqtwUQ. Visit www.kaleideum.org.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: Art At Home: www.secca.org.
Jan Curling: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
Yoga
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Deanna Dzybon: teaches yoga and movement, and leads outdoor excursions/events. You can reach her at www.rockwateryoga.com and Yogammunity on Facebook.
Gervasi Fontaine: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynLamU8vw 04&list=UUSNH-a-ve8viN450UgDFtRA& index=5, www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKeBMVIELd4fk2YMC7YVOQ
Jeremy Grace: Wildlight Wellness Collective: multiple classes daily on Instagram @wildlightwellness; class schedule is on their Facebook page and on Instagram
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
Bonnie Phillips: Online Yoga Classes: Village Yoga. $10 per class. www.village yoga.ws.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com /VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.com.
