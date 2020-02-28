CHARLOTTE – Winston-Salem State is headed back to the CIAA championship game.

The Rams withstood a furious rally from Claflin to win 58-56 in front of about 7,500 in a CIAA Tournament semifinal game at the Spectrum Center.

The Rams, who are back in the championship game for the first time in 2014, will play Fayetteville State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Rams will be going for their 12th CIAA title in the 75-year history of the tournament.

Doing the most damage for the Rams (18-10) was Robert Colon with had 19 points.

Colon hit two free throws with 40 seconds left to give the Rams a 57-56 lead, then he picked up a loose ball on a turnover from Claflin’s Brandon Davis with 23 seconds left. Justice Kithcart made one of two free throws with 22.4 seconds left to give the Rams a 58-56 lead.

The Panthers (15-16) had a chance to tie it but a missed shot was rebounded by Xavier Fennell of the Rams with three seconds left. Fennell missed both free throws and the Panthers had a desperation shot from halfcourt but it missed and the Rams survived.

For the complete story, go to JournalNow.com

