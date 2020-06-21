New grocery stores open

Publix announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit.

Publix said wheat, soy, cashews and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but aren't listed on the labels. That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people.

The salads were sold this month in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recall includes packages with production codes G163B10A and G163B10B, UPC code 071279306025 and use-by date of June 29.

Consumers in possession of the recalled product should discard it. A refund is available where purchased or by contacting the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 800-242-5472 Monday through Friday during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Publix lists further details of the products affected on its website at publix.com.

