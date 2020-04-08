GREENSBORO – The City Council has scheduled a special business meeting for next week that will be closed to the public and will include public comments submitted in advance only.
Council has a variety of public hearings scheduled for the meeting that include two controversial rezoning requests — items that would usually pack council chambers with opponents.
But a special notice released Wednesday afternoon says that the meeting will be an “electronic” one at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, and that public comments must be submitted by phone or email by 5 p.m. on April 13.
Although the agenda for the meeting has not yet been posted by the city, items that postponed from a canceled March meeting include:
- A request to rezone about three acres at the intersection of Lawndale Avenue and Lake Jeanette Road from residential to commercial. Kotis Properties has submitted the request, but many residents in surrounding neighborhoods call the land “the Devil’s Triangle” because it could introduce commercial development into an area they believe should remain residential.
- Residents have vowed to oppose a rezoning request for 17 acres on Groometown Road that has been used as the Sedgefield Showgrounds for a century. Affordable Housing Management of Greensboro wants the city to annex and rezone the property for apartments so it can build up to 220 affordable apartments there. Residents say the rezoning would destroy a part of their community’s history, contribute to school crowding and bring fast traffic to suburban streets.
The notice posted Wednesday by the city says that public comments must be submitted to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov or by calling 336-373-3732.
The city said that all public comments are subject to public records law and will be made available to the media.
“These comments are not confidential,” the city notice said.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Greensboro Television Network and on the city’s website. No media will be allowed into the council meeting at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, only the city clerk and video production team, City Clerk Angela Lord said.
