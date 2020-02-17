NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Ryan Newman (6) slides on his roof in front of the grandstands after crossing the finish line during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack
