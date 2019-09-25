PrepZone WEB

GIRLS TENNIS

West Forsyth 5, Reynolds 4

Singles: Lauren Kranis (WF) def Emelie Patti 6-1,6-0; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def Maria Nikas 2-6,7-6(4),10-6; Marian Idulsa (WF) def Audrey Nelson 7-5,6-3; Allie Hiersteiner (RJR) def Lia Harding 6-1,2-6,10-6; Ella Orgain (WF) def Lia Blackard 6-1,6-2; Vivian Do (WF) def Caroline Bumgarner 6-1,2-6,10-6.

Doubles: Blackard/Patti (RJR) def Kranis/Idulsa 8-3; Nikas/Harding (WF) def Nelson/Bumgarner 8-3; Sullivan/Cameron (RJR) def Orgain/Do 8-5.

Records: West Forsyth 11-1, 7-1 Central Piedmont 4A; Reynolds 8-5, 3-4. 

Bishop McGuinness 5, East Surry 4

Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Sarah Mann 6-3, 6-1; Tara Martin (ES) def. Michelle Petrangeli 6-1, 6-0; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Evelyn Ruedisueli 6-0, 6-0; Rosie Craven (ES) def. Lourdes Lopes 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Abbie Koons 6-0, 6-2; Charlotte Lassiter (BM) def. 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-7.

Doubles: 1. Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Mann/Martin 8-1; 2. Ruedisueli/R. Craven (ES) def. Dasher/Lopez 8-3; 3. L. Craven/Koons (BM) def. Bermudez/Lassiter 8-5

Records: Bishop McGuinness 10-1, 8-0 Northwest 1A.

BOYS SOCCER

North Forsyth 6, Walkertown 1

Goals: Walkertown—S. Saucedo-Sanchez. North Forsyth—Rene Castillo, Axel Sandoval Own Goal Jason Medina, Jose Ventura Luis Trinidad. Shots: North Forsyth 22, Walkertown 4. Saves: North Forsyth (Humberto Tapia) 2; Walkertown (C. Wilkerson) 10.

Records: North Forsyth 5-5, 3-1 Western Piedmont 2A; Walkertown 8-3, 1-3 in Western Piedmont 2A 

GIRLS GOLF

Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 136, Ledford 139, High Point Central 171, Trinity 179, Glenn 189, Wheatmore 189.

Individual scores: T1 Sophie Scherer (FCDS), Lauren Hackler (L) 41; T3 Ashley Limbacher (L), EC Niebauer (HPC), Rian Turner (W) 45; 6 Ava Gutshall (FCDS) 47; 7 Ana Calderon (FCDS) 48; T8 Rae Klosterman (FCDS), Madi Flynt (L) 53; 10 Kacey Fulcher (T) 54.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments