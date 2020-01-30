Prep Basketball Standings, Schedules
(Standings through Thursday)
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Reynolds 4-1 10-8
Davie County 3-2 12-6
East Forsyth 3-2 5-13
Glenn 3-2 10-9
Reagan 1-4 6-12
West Forsyth 1-4 2-17
Today’s games
Davie County at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.
East Forsyth at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Greensboro Smith 4-1 15-4
Mount Tabor 4-1 18-1
Parkland 4-1 15-2
Southwest Guilford 2-3 9-10
Greensboro Dudley 1-4 13-5
Western Guilford 0-5 4-15
Toiday’s games
Dudley at Smith, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland at SW Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
W. Guilford at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 12-1 15-3
North Davidson 11-2 15-4
Central Davidson 9-4 12-5
Thomasville 8-5 12-6
Salisbury 8-5 11-7
Ledofrd 7-6 10-8
South Rowan 3-10 3-16
West Davidson 3-10 5-13
Oak Grove 3-10 6-12
East Davidson 1-12 1-17
Today’s games
Thomasville at North Davidson, 7 p.m.
Central Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
W. Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Grove at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Starmount 9-1 15-5
Wilkes Central 8-2 10-7
West Wilkes 8-2 12-6
Elkin 5-5 6-12
Ashe County 4-6 6-12
Alleghany 3-7 8-12
North Wilkes 2-8 6-14
East Wilkes 1-9 4-14
Today’s games
Wilkes Central at Alleghany, 6 p.m.
West Wilkes at Starmount, 7 p.m.
Ashe County at East Wilkes, 7 p.m.
Elkin at North Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 8-1 14-4
Atkins 8-1 14-4
North Forsyth 7-2 14-5
North Surry 5-4 12-6
Walkertown 4-5 7-10
Forbush 2-7 6-12
Carver 1-8 2-16
Surry Central 1-8 1-18
Today’s games
North Surry at Carver, 7:30 p.m.
Atkins at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.
Walkertown at Surry Central, 8 p.m.
Forbush at West Stokes, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
W-S Prep 5-0 12-6
East Surry 3-2 10-4
Mount Airy 3-2 11-7
McGuinness 2-3 12-7
South Stokes 1-4 9-10
North Stokes 1-4 13-6
Today’s games
S. Stokes at W-S Prep, 7 p.m.
Mount Airy at North Stokes, 8 p.m.
East Surry at McGuinness, 8 p.m.
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 5-0 16-1
West Forsyth 3-1 10-6
East Forsyth 2-2 10-8
Reagan 2-2 9-7
Reynolds 1-3 6-11
Davie County 0-5 0-19
Today’s games
Glenn at Reagan, 6 p.m.
Davie County at Reynolds, 6 p.m.
East Forsyth at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Greensboro Dudley 5-0 13-6
Southwest Guilford 4-1 13-6
Mount Tabor 3-2 9-10
Western Guilford 2-3 9-7
Parkland 1-4 7-9
Greensboro Smith 0-5 0-17
Today’s games
Parkland at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Dudley at Smith, 6 p.m.
W. Guilford at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 14-0 17-1
Ledford 11-2 14-4
North Davidson 11-2 15-4
West Davidson 8-5 11-7
Thomasville 6-7 8-9
Central Davidson 6-7 8-9
Oak Grove 6-7 11-8
South Rowan 3-10 4-15
Lexington 1-12 5-13
East Davidson 0-13 0-18
Today’s games
Oak Grove at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
West Davidson at South Rowan, 6 p.m.
Central Davidson at Ledford, 6 p.m.
Lexington at East Davidson, 6 p.m.
Thomasville at North Davidson, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Wilkes Centra 9-1 15-3
Alleghany 8-2 18-2
West Wilkes 8-2 15-3
Ashe County 7-3 13-5
Starmount 4-6 6-12
North Wilkes 2-8 10-10
East Wilkes 1-9 3-15
Elkin 1-9 3-15
Today’s games
Wilkes Central at Alleghany, 6 p.m.
Elkin at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Ashe County at East Wilkes, 6:30 p.m.
West Wilkes at Starmount, 7 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 9-0 17-2
West Stokes 8-1 16-2
Surry Central 6-3 12-7
North Surry 4-5 8-10
Walkertown 4-5 6-12
Atkins 4-6 6-9
North Forsyth 1-8 2-16
Carver 0-8 3-14
Today’s games
Atkins at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Walkertown at Surry Central, 6:15 p.m.
Forbush at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
North Surry at Carver, 7 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
East Surry 5-0 10-4
Bishop McGuinness 4-1 15-2
Mount Airy 3-2 9-7
North Stokes 2-3 6-13
Winston-Salem Prep 1-4 6-11
South Stokes 0-5 8-11
Today’s games
East Surry at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Airy at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
South Stokes at W-S Prep, 6:30 p.m.
