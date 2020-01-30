Prep Basketball Standings, Schedules

(Standings through Thursday)

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Reynolds 4-1 10-8

Davie County 3-2 12-6

East Forsyth 3-2 5-13

Glenn 3-2 10-9

Reagan 1-4 6-12

West Forsyth 1-4 2-17

Today’s games

Davie County at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

East Forsyth at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Greensboro Smith 4-1 15-4

Mount Tabor 4-1 18-1

Parkland 4-1 15-2

Southwest Guilford 2-3 9-10

Greensboro Dudley 1-4 13-5

Western Guilford 0-5 4-15

Toiday’s games

Dudley at Smith, 7:30 p.m.

Parkland at SW Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

W. Guilford at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 12-1 15-3

North Davidson 11-2 15-4

Central Davidson 9-4 12-5

Thomasville 8-5 12-6

Salisbury 8-5 11-7

Ledofrd 7-6 10-8

South Rowan 3-10 3-16

West Davidson 3-10 5-13

Oak Grove 3-10 6-12

East Davidson 1-12 1-17

Today’s games

Thomasville at North Davidson, 7 p.m.

Central Davidson at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

W. Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Grove at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Starmount 9-1 15-5

Wilkes Central 8-2 10-7

West Wilkes 8-2 12-6

Elkin 5-5 6-12

Ashe County 4-6 6-12

Alleghany 3-7 8-12

North Wilkes 2-8 6-14

East Wilkes 1-9 4-14

Today’s games

Wilkes Central at Alleghany, 6 p.m.

West Wilkes at Starmount, 7 p.m.

Ashe County at East Wilkes, 7 p.m.

Elkin at North Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 8-1 14-4

Atkins 8-1 14-4

North Forsyth 7-2 14-5

North Surry 5-4 12-6

Walkertown 4-5 7-10

Forbush 2-7 6-12

Carver 1-8 2-16

Surry Central 1-8 1-18

Today’s games

North Surry at Carver, 7:30 p.m.

Atkins at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.

Walkertown at Surry Central, 8 p.m.

Forbush at West Stokes, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

W-S Prep 5-0 12-6

East Surry 3-2 10-4

Mount Airy 3-2 11-7

McGuinness 2-3 12-7

South Stokes 1-4 9-10

North Stokes 1-4 13-6

Today’s games

S. Stokes at W-S Prep, 7 p.m.

Mount Airy at North Stokes, 8 p.m.

East Surry at McGuinness, 8 p.m.

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 5-0 16-1

West Forsyth 3-1 10-6

East Forsyth 2-2 10-8

Reagan 2-2 9-7

Reynolds 1-3 6-11

Davie County 0-5 0-19

Today’s games

Glenn at Reagan, 6 p.m.

Davie County at Reynolds, 6 p.m.

East Forsyth at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Greensboro Dudley 5-0 13-6

Southwest Guilford 4-1 13-6

Mount Tabor 3-2 9-10

Western Guilford 2-3 9-7

Parkland 1-4 7-9

Greensboro Smith 0-5 0-17

Today’s games

Parkland at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Dudley at Smith, 6 p.m.

W. Guilford at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 14-0 17-1

Ledford 11-2 14-4

North Davidson 11-2 15-4

West Davidson 8-5 11-7

Thomasville 6-7 8-9

Central Davidson 6-7 8-9

Oak Grove 6-7 11-8

South Rowan 3-10 4-15

Lexington 1-12 5-13

East Davidson 0-13 0-18

Today’s games

Oak Grove at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

West Davidson at South Rowan, 6 p.m.

Central Davidson at Ledford, 6 p.m.

Lexington at East Davidson, 6 p.m.

Thomasville at North Davidson, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Wilkes Centra 9-1 15-3

Alleghany 8-2 18-2

West Wilkes 8-2 15-3

Ashe County 7-3 13-5

Starmount 4-6 6-12

North Wilkes 2-8 10-10

East Wilkes 1-9 3-15

Elkin 1-9 3-15

Today’s games

Wilkes Central at Alleghany, 6 p.m.

Elkin at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at East Wilkes, 6:30 p.m.

West Wilkes at Starmount, 7 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 9-0 17-2

West Stokes 8-1 16-2

Surry Central 6-3 12-7

North Surry 4-5 8-10

Walkertown 4-5 6-12

Atkins 4-6 6-9

North Forsyth 1-8 2-16

Carver 0-8 3-14

Today’s games

Atkins at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Walkertown at Surry Central, 6:15 p.m.

Forbush at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

North Surry at Carver, 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

East Surry 5-0 10-4

Bishop McGuinness 4-1 15-2

Mount Airy 3-2 9-7

North Stokes 2-3 6-13

Winston-Salem Prep 1-4 6-11

South Stokes 0-5 8-11

Today’s games

East Surry at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Airy at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

South Stokes at W-S Prep, 6:30 p.m.

