Prep standings, schedules

(Through Monday)

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Reynolds 3-0 9-7

Davie County 2-1 11-4

Glenn 2-1 9-8

East Forsyth 2-1 4-11

West Forsyth 0-3 1-16

Reagan 0-3 5-11

Today’s games

Parkland at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Davie County at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Parkland 3-0 13-1

Mount Tabor 3-0 17-0

Greensboro Smith 2-1 14-3

Southwest Guilford 1-2 8-9

Greensboro Dudley 0-3 12-4

Western Guilford 0-3 4-13

Today’s games

Parkland at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 9-1 11-3

North Davidson 8-2 11-4

Salisbury 7-3 10-5

Central Davidson 6-4 9-5

Thomasville 6-4 10-5

Ledford 6-4 9-6

Oak Grove 3-7 6-9

West Davidson 2-8 4-11

South Rowan 2-8 2-14

East Davidson 1-9 1-14

Today’s games

Lexington at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

West Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

Thomasville at C. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

South Rowan at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

N. Davidson at E. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Mount Airy at N. Davidson, 6:30 p.m.

Davie County at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Wilkes 7-0 11-4

Starmount 6-1 12-5

Wilkes Central 4-2 6-7

Elkin 4-3 5-10

Ashe County 2-4 4-10

Alleghany 1-5 5-10

East Wilkes 1-5 4-10

North Wilkes 1-6 5-12

Today’s games

Ashe County at Alleghany, 6 p.m.

Elkin at Starmount, 7:30 p.m.

East Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.

N. Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 6-0 11-3

Atkins 5-1 11-4

North Forsyth 5-1 12-4

North Surry 3-3 10-5

Walkertown 3-3 6-8

Surry Central 1-5 1-15

Forbush 1-5 5-10

Carver 0-6 1-14

Today’s games

North Surry at Forbush, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Walkertown at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth at West Stokes, 8 p.m.

Surry Central at Carver, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Airy 2-0 10-4

W-S Prep 2-0 9-5

North Stokes 1-1 13-3

Bishop McGuinness 1-1 11-5

East Surry 0-2 6-4

South Stokes 0-2 8-7

Today’s games

South Stokes at McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Mount Airy at W-S Prep, 8 p.m.

East Surry at North Stokes, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Mount Airy at N. Davidson, 6:30 p.m.

East Surry at Watauga, 8 p.m.

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 3-0 14-1

West Forsyth 3-0 10-5

East Forsyth 1-2 8-8

Reagan 1-2 7-7

Reynolds 1-2 6-10

Davie County 0-3 0-16

Today’s games

Parkland at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Davie County at Lexington, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Southwest Guilford 3-0 12-5

Greensboro Dudley 3-0 11-6

Mount Tabor 2-1 8-9

Western Guilford 1-2; 8-6

Parkland 0-3 6-7

Greensboro Smith 0-3 0-15

Today’s games

Parkland at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 11-0 14-1

Ledford 8-2 11-4

North Davidson 8-2 12-4

West Davidson 7-3 10-5

Central Davidson 6-4 8-6

Thomasville 4-6 6-8

Oak Grove 3-7 8-8

South Rowan 3-7 4-12

Lexington 1-9 4-10

Eat Davidson 0-10 0-15

Today’s games

Lexington at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

Thomasville at C. Davidson, 6 p.m.

N. Davidson at East Davidson, 6 p.m.

South Rowan at Ledford, 6 p.m.

West Davidson at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Davie County at Lexington, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Wilkes Central 6-0 12-2

Alleghany 5-1 14-1

West Wilkes 5-2 12-3

Ashe County 5-2 11-4

Starmount 2-5 4-11

North Wilkes 2-5 10-7

East Wilkes 1-6 3-12

Elkin 1-6 3-12

Today’s games

N. Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

East Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.

Ashe County at Alleghany, 6:30 p.m.

Elkin at Starmount, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 6-0 14-2

West Stokes 5-1 12-2

Surry Central 4-2 12-2

North Surry 4-2 8-7

Atkins 3-4 5-7

Walkertown 2-4 4-11

North Forsyth 1-6 2-14

Carver 0-6 3-12

Today’s games

North Surry at Forbush, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

N. Forsyth at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Surry Central at Carver, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Airy 2-0 8-5

East Surry 2-0 7-3

Bishop McGuinness 1-1 12-2

W-S Prep 1-1 6-8

North Stokes 0-2 4-12

South Stokes 0-2 8-7

Today’s games

S. Stokes at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Airy at W-S Prep, 6:30 p.m.

East Surry at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

East Surry at Watauga, 6 p.m.

