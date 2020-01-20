Prep standings, schedules
(Through Monday)
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Reynolds 3-0 9-7
Davie County 2-1 11-4
Glenn 2-1 9-8
East Forsyth 2-1 4-11
West Forsyth 0-3 1-16
Reagan 0-3 5-11
Today’s games
Parkland at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Davie County at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Parkland 3-0 13-1
Mount Tabor 3-0 17-0
Greensboro Smith 2-1 14-3
Southwest Guilford 1-2 8-9
Greensboro Dudley 0-3 12-4
Western Guilford 0-3 4-13
Today’s games
Parkland at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 9-1 11-3
North Davidson 8-2 11-4
Salisbury 7-3 10-5
Central Davidson 6-4 9-5
Thomasville 6-4 10-5
Ledford 6-4 9-6
Oak Grove 3-7 6-9
West Davidson 2-8 4-11
South Rowan 2-8 2-14
East Davidson 1-9 1-14
Today’s games
Lexington at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
West Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
Thomasville at C. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
South Rowan at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
N. Davidson at E. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Mount Airy at N. Davidson, 6:30 p.m.
Davie County at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Wilkes 7-0 11-4
Starmount 6-1 12-5
Wilkes Central 4-2 6-7
Elkin 4-3 5-10
Ashe County 2-4 4-10
Alleghany 1-5 5-10
East Wilkes 1-5 4-10
North Wilkes 1-6 5-12
Today’s games
Ashe County at Alleghany, 6 p.m.
Elkin at Starmount, 7:30 p.m.
East Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
N. Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 6-0 11-3
Atkins 5-1 11-4
North Forsyth 5-1 12-4
North Surry 3-3 10-5
Walkertown 3-3 6-8
Surry Central 1-5 1-15
Forbush 1-5 5-10
Carver 0-6 1-14
Today’s games
North Surry at Forbush, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Walkertown at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.
North Forsyth at West Stokes, 8 p.m.
Surry Central at Carver, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Airy 2-0 10-4
W-S Prep 2-0 9-5
North Stokes 1-1 13-3
Bishop McGuinness 1-1 11-5
East Surry 0-2 6-4
South Stokes 0-2 8-7
Today’s games
South Stokes at McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Mount Airy at W-S Prep, 8 p.m.
East Surry at North Stokes, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Mount Airy at N. Davidson, 6:30 p.m.
East Surry at Watauga, 8 p.m.
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 3-0 14-1
West Forsyth 3-0 10-5
East Forsyth 1-2 8-8
Reagan 1-2 7-7
Reynolds 1-2 6-10
Davie County 0-3 0-16
Today’s games
Parkland at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Davie County at Lexington, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Southwest Guilford 3-0 12-5
Greensboro Dudley 3-0 11-6
Mount Tabor 2-1 8-9
Western Guilford 1-2; 8-6
Parkland 0-3 6-7
Greensboro Smith 0-3 0-15
Today’s games
Parkland at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 11-0 14-1
Ledford 8-2 11-4
North Davidson 8-2 12-4
West Davidson 7-3 10-5
Central Davidson 6-4 8-6
Thomasville 4-6 6-8
Oak Grove 3-7 8-8
South Rowan 3-7 4-12
Lexington 1-9 4-10
Eat Davidson 0-10 0-15
Today’s games
Lexington at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
Thomasville at C. Davidson, 6 p.m.
N. Davidson at East Davidson, 6 p.m.
South Rowan at Ledford, 6 p.m.
West Davidson at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Davie County at Lexington, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Wilkes Central 6-0 12-2
Alleghany 5-1 14-1
West Wilkes 5-2 12-3
Ashe County 5-2 11-4
Starmount 2-5 4-11
North Wilkes 2-5 10-7
East Wilkes 1-6 3-12
Elkin 1-6 3-12
Today’s games
N. Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
East Wilkes at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
Ashe County at Alleghany, 6:30 p.m.
Elkin at Starmount, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 6-0 14-2
West Stokes 5-1 12-2
Surry Central 4-2 12-2
North Surry 4-2 8-7
Atkins 3-4 5-7
Walkertown 2-4 4-11
North Forsyth 1-6 2-14
Carver 0-6 3-12
Today’s games
North Surry at Forbush, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
N. Forsyth at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Surry Central at Carver, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Airy 2-0 8-5
East Surry 2-0 7-3
Bishop McGuinness 1-1 12-2
W-S Prep 1-1 6-8
North Stokes 0-2 4-12
South Stokes 0-2 8-7
Today’s games
S. Stokes at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Airy at W-S Prep, 6:30 p.m.
East Surry at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
East Surry at Watauga, 6 p.m.
