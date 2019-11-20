GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Forsyth 69, Wesleyan 38

West Forsyth;16;20;16;17;--;69

Wesleyan;8;11;3;16;--;38

West Forsyth (1-0): Shakira Baskerville 20, Maddie Scheier 17, Brianna Schillito 11, Pate 8, Gary 4, Johnson 4, Williams 3, Byun 2.

Wesleyan (1-1): Lilly McRae 18, Carter 7, Howell 5, Tat 5, Deese 1, Marsh 1.

RJR 58 Carlisle 40

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments