PHOTOS: Duke narrowly defeated Wake the last time they met in Cameron Jan 10, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Tre Jones guards Wake Forest's Brandon Childress during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Wake Forest's Sharone Wright Jr. reacts following a basket against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) defends against Wake Forest's Sunday Okeke (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Jack White (41) and Wake Forest's Ikenna Smart (35) struggle for possession of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's RJ Barrett (5) drives to the basket against Wake Forest's Ikenna Smart (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Javin DeLaurier, left, and Alex O'Connell guard Wake Forest's Torry Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Wake Forest coach Danny Manning speaks with Torry Johnson (4) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's RJ Barrett (5) dribbles while Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) guards Wake Forest's Torry Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Marques Bolden, left, defends while Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown (23) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Javin DeLaurier, left, and Alex O'Connell guard Wake Forest's Torry Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Cam Reddish dives for the ball with Wake Forest's Brandon Childress, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome Wake Forest Duke Basketball Duke's Tre Jones (3) drives to the basket against Wake Forest's Brandon Childress and Torry Johnson (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Duke won 71-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome  
