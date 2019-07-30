By submitting this photo (the “Photo”), I grant to BH Media Group, Inc. (the “Publisher”) the right to use, reproduce, display, adapt, publish and distribute (collectively “Use”) the Photo , in whole or in part, in any manner or medium, now known or hereafter devised, including without limitation any publication, newspaper, compilation, magazine, book, volume or electronic or online medium. I hereby represent and warrant that: (i) the Photo is my original work; (ii) I own all right, title and interest in the Photo; (iii) no part of the Photo will infringe upon, violate or misappropriate the copyright or other rights of any third party; and (iv) the Photo does not contain defamatory or libelous matter, or invade or intrude upon the privacy or publicity rights of any person. I agree to hold Publisher harmless from claims of any third party arising from or related to my breach of the representations and warranties set forth in the foregoing sentence. I release Publisher from any claims that I might have arising from Publisher’s Use of the Photo. I agree that the Publisher may in its discretion publish my name and relationship to any persons pictured in the Photo in connection with any Use of the Photo. I acknowledge and agree that I do not have any right of review, approval or compensation arising out of any Use of the Photo.
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
Write in your submission for a chance to win 2 WS Symphony Unbound tickets & dinner for two at Jeffrey Adams.