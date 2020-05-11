GREENSBORO — After weeks of being closed, Four Seasons Town Centre and a number of other retailers across the city reopened Monday.
It’s just the latest sign that life is returning to what it was before the coronavirus pandemic. But for shoppers, things aren’t the same as evidenced by plexiglass shields and occupancy limits that many stores have put in place in the weeks since being forced to close.
The state has been mostly shut down since March 28, when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all nonessential businesses closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
But that changed last Friday as the first part of a three-phase plan went into effect to ease the restrictions on clothing, sporting goods and other types of retail.
However, barbers, salons, theaters, music venues, bowling alleys and bars remain closed.
Restaurants also remain closed for dine-in, though many continue to offer takeout.
These businesses will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis under Phase Two. For that to happen, though, the state would need to see a sustained leveling or a decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Continued improvement would lead to even more restrictions lifted under Phase Three.
But business reopenings come with strings attached. Primarily, stores can’t allow the number of customers to exceed 50% of what the fire code allows. Patrons and workers also must remain at least 6 feet apart and are encouraged to wear masks.
Although Four Seasons reopened Monday, not every store in the mall followed suit. JCPenney, for instance, was closed and the company hasn’t indicated when that will change.
A mall spokesperson said decisions to reopen will be left to tenants.
Across the city, there was a mixture of businesses that were open and closed.
Since Cooper’s order went into effect, a big unknown still is how many stores will choose to open their doors — or if customers will walk through them.
That question was answered at one place Monday.
TJ Maxx’s on Battleground Avenue was open and business was brisk. The store has a new floor plan with one-way aisles. An employee at the door kept a head count and offered hand sanitizer.
There were also lots of customers at Target on Lawndale Drive. The store has been open to buy groceries, but is now allowing shopping in all its departments. An employee was busy wiping down shopping carts. The store’s Starbucks kiosk was serving drinks, but didn’t allow seating.
Belk at Friendly Center reopened Monday, but with some obvious changes that include opening only two of its three entrances and strips of tape on the sidewalk to indicate social distancing for customers who must wait outside before being allowed to enter.
Customers may find themselves returning more clothing since most department stores have closed their dressing rooms.
At Friendly Center, anchor stores such as Macy’s, Barnes & Noble and Pier 1 Imports are still silent.
Old Navy, too, remains closed. Though workers were restocking shelves on Saturday, it’s unclear when the store will reopen.
Though Kohl’s retail chain has reopened locations in 14 states, North Carolina isn’t one of them.
