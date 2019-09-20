CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be counting on second-year quarterback Kyle Allen to help them escape an 0-2 hole.
Allen was named Carolina’s starter for Sunday’s game at Arizona after Cam Newton was ruled out with a mid-foot sprain. It will be the second career start for Allen, an Arizona native.
“He worked through a lot of the soreness this week and felt pretty good at the end of the week,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on a conference call Friday.
“... The one thing we don’t want to do is have another setback. So we want to make sure he is ready to roll and his foot can handle it.”
Rivera said Newton will remain behind in Charlotte to receive treatment.
Rivera said Newton is “day-to-day,” leaving his status unclear for Week 4.
Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina’s 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 12 and has not practiced since. It will be only the sixth game that Newton has missed during his nine-year NFL career because of an injury.
Allen is 1-0 as Carolina’s starter, winning last year in Week 17 at New Orleans.
